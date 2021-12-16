Patriot Maven Morning Notebook: Patriots-Colts Injury Reports, Durant to COVID-19/Reserve

Also, a former Patriots linebacker is headed back to Miami, as he continues to ride the AFC East roster carousel.

The New England Patriots have their attention squarely focused on Week Fifteen and a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The teams are set for battle in a pivotal game which may have significant implications on the race for AFC playoff-seeding. From Wednesday's practice notes to another Patriots player being placed on COVID-19/Reserve, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook.

Patriots-Colts Injury Report, Wednesday, December 15

The Patriots injury report from Wednesday was not much different from that of its predecessor. However, there were two new additions to New England's list of non-participants.

Linebacker Chase Winovich did not practice on Tuesday due to an illness, while rookie Ronnie Perkins was sidelined due to an ankle ailment. Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste was absent from the practice fields for the second straight day, as he continues to deal with an illness. Running back J.J. Taylor also has yet to make his return to the team, after having been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list in late November.

Quarterback Mac Jones was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, as the rookie was listed for the second straight day with a thumb injury. When asked about the injury by reporters following Wednesday's practice, Jones seemed to put any lingering concerns to rest.

“I had to be put on there,” Jones said of the injury report. “But, it’s good [wiggles thumbs]. I can move it. There’s nothing wrong with it. I think it just has to be on there for protection and stuff.”

For the Colts, much remained the same for Wednesday’s report, as well. Tight end Jack Doyle was a limited participant with an ankle injury, while center Ryan Kelly returned to full participation, as he tends to both an illness and a knee injury.

Here is Wednesday’s Full Report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Yodney Cajuste, Illness

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle

LB Chase Winovich, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

QB Mac Jones, Left Thumb

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Bobby Okereke, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

TE Jack Doyle, Ankle

FULL AVAILABILITY

TE Kylen Granson, Not Injury Related - Personal Matter

C Ryan Kelly, Knee/Illness

Durant to COVID-19/Reserve

With several teams throughout the league having been hit particularly hard by a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Patriots have been comparatively fortunate. However, they have not completely avoided the effects of the ongoing pandemic. On Wednesday, New England placed offensive lineman Yasir Durant on the COVID-19/Reserve list, as confirmed by the NFL transaction wire.

The 23-year-old Durant becomes the third player on the list for New England, joining running back J.J. Taylor and injured tight end Dalton Keene. Safety Kyle Dugger had recently spent time on list, as well. However, the second-year defensive back returned to practice earlier this week.

Acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in August in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft choice, Durant has appeared in six games this season and made one start at right tackle. He’s seen 82 snaps on offense and 23 snaps on special teams.

Munson Heads Back to Miami

Linebacker Calvin Munson is once again on the move, and he will be returning to a familiar location. On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins claimed Calvin Munson off waivers from the Patriots, after the team released him on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old returned to New England in October for his second tour of duty with the Pats. He was signed by the Miami Dolphins from the Pats practice squad in December 2019. As a member of Miami’s active roster, Munson appeared in 18 games, making two starts under Dolphins’ head coach Brian Flores. He has compiled 16 tackles, taking 123 snaps on defense and 242 snaps on special teams, where Munson has been a mainstay throughout his pro career.

Over the past three seasons, Munson has appeared in 24 games to total 25 tackles. He saw 65 percent of the snaps on special teams for the Patriots this season.

As a result, he now returns to Miami, where the Patriots and Dolphins will close the 2021 regular season at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18 on January 9, 2022.

With regard to the task at hand, the Patriots and Colts are set for an 8:20pm ET kickoff on Saturday, December 18 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.