Patriots-Buccaneers Week Four Injury Report: Final Edition — Eight ‘Questionable’ for Pats, Gronkowski ‘Doubtful’ for Bucs

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Three showdown in Foxboro.

The Pats and Bucs will face off this Sunday, October 3 at 8:20pm at Gillette Stadium.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Four matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-2)

OUT

RB James White, Hip (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder (LP)

T Trent Brown, Calf (LP)

S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

CB J.C. Jackson, Knee (LP)

LB Josh Uche, Back (LP)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)

T Isaiah Wynn, Knee (LP)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (2-1)

OUT

RB Giovani Bernard, Knee (DNP)

CB Jamel Dean, Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

TE Rob Gronkowski, Ribs (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, Shoulder (LP)

What It Means: Patriots

While White’s status for Sunday has been known for much of the week, the Patriots are still required to list him, as he had yet to officially be placed on injured reserve at the time of the report’s release. White has since been placed on injured reserve, opening a roster spot for the Pats.

Aside from White, the Patriots have listed eight players as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup, with the new addition being cornerback J.C. Jackson. Jackson is listed with a knee injury, his first listing on the report for the week. While it is unclear on how Jackson suffered the injury, it could have a significant impact on the Patriots secondary. In the absence of Stephon Gilmore, Jackson has prove himself worty of the top spot on the depth chart. Whether deployed in man coverage or zone concepts, Jackson continues to show impressive instinct for finding the football. If he is slowed by this injury, or should it keep him from playing on Sunday, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense will undoubtedly look to exploit what would equate to a glaring weakness in the defensive backfield. The Pats are already thin at outside corner, with Jalen Mills and Joejuan Williams seeing time opposite Jackson. There have been flashes of solid play, especially from Mills. Yet, the duo has been inconsistent. Jackson’s injury is definitely one to watch heading into Sunday.

Linebackers Josh Uche (back), Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder) and Kyle Van Noy (groin) are all listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup. With the Patriots in need of applying pressure to Brady, the absence of either Uche, or Bentley (or both) could seriously hinder their ability to do so. Each of the three is expected to provide help in containing a potent Tampa Bay offense, should they be able to play in Week Four.

Both Patriots starting offensive tackles are tending to injuries as well. Right tackle Trent Brown continues to be listed with a calf injury, and ailment which has kept him out of the lineup for the past two games (as well as the majority of the season-opener). In his absence, the right side of the Pats’ o-line has struggled to protect both the run and the pass. Wynn is once again listed with a knee injury. For the past two games, the Pats starting left tackle has notably struggled in allowing pressure. He has not demonstrated the same force in pushing from his stance. It is unclear whether the difficulties Wynn has had are related to his knee injury, but it is worth monitoring heading into Sunday evening. Strong protection, of both the run and pass, will be essential in attempting to gain yardage and points against the defending champions.

Finally, kicker Nick Folk was once again limited in his participation on Wednesday, listed with a left knee injury. Despite the Patriots hosting two free agent kickers for workouts earlier this week, reports indicate that Folk is trending toward playing on Sunday. Patriots rookie kicker Quinn Nordin is currently on injured reserve with an abdomen injury, and thus would not be available for Week Four.

What It Means: Buccaneers

With CB Jamel Dean officially ‘out’ for Sunday’s matchup, the Bucs will leave Carlton Davis as their primary option at the position, with reserves Ross Cockrell and Dee Delaney poised to see some time, as well. Newly-acquired corner Richard Sherman will reportedly travel and dress, for Sunday’s matchup. However, it is still not confirmed as to whether the former Pro-Bowler will see significant minutes, if any, against the Patriots. While Tampa’s defense is typically stout in all three phases, this will be an area in which New England may be able to take advantage. The Patriots will need notable improvement in their pass protection, in the hopes of keeping Mac Jones upright and comfortable in the pocket.

The return of outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to practice on Friday was a pleasant surprise for the Bucs. The 32-year-old had been a non-participant for the past two days, tending to a shoulder injury that kept him out of Sunday’s loss to the Rams. While officially ‘questionable’ for Sunday night’s matchup, Pierre-Paul’s return to the lineup would bolster the Bucs pass-rush, even at less-than one hundred percent.

Lastly tight end Rob Gronkowski was present at Friday’s practice, but listed as a non-participant. The former Patriot injured his ribs during Sunday’s matchup with the Rams. Despite his x-rays being negative, Gronkowski has yet to participate in practice this week. As such, he is officially listed as ‘doubtful’ for Sunday’s game; though head coach Bruce Arians has called Gronkowski a ‘game-time’ decision. If the 32-year-old is able to play, he is likely to be used in limited packages, as a red zone target or possibly a decoy.