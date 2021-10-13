Patriots-Cowboys Week Six Injury Report: First Edition — Issues Continue on the O-Line?

The first practice participation and injury report of Week Six of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium at 4:25pm ET.

For starters, the Patriots have obtained the services of a new defensive back, who was present on the practice field on Wednesday, sporting the number 30. After having been hosted by the team for a workout on Tuesday, former Pittsburgh Steelers’ safety Sean Davis has signed with the Patriots practice squad.

Both left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onwenu remain on the COVID/Reserve list, as neither player was spotted at practice on Wednesday. In total the Patriots listed 12 players on the report, three of which did not participate.

Here is Wednesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris, Ribs

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder

DB Cody Davis, Knee

S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

OL Justin Herron, Abdomen

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

DALLAS COWBOYS (4-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Dorance Armstrong, Ankle

CB Trevon Diggs, Ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ribs

DE Randy Gregory, Knee

S Donavan Wilson, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

T Ty Nsekhe, Illness

What It Means: Patriots

Harris exited Sunday’s game in the latter part of the third quarter of Sunday’s game with a chest injury, which would later be classified as a rib injury. However, the initial news on his evaluation seems to be positive. On Monday, it was reported that Harris had “checked out OK” with regard to his chest and ribs injuries, and will be classified as ‘day-to-day.’ It is possible that the Pats are taking a cautious approach with the Alabama product. Still, should he be unable to suit up on Sunday, the Pats would need to rely on the trio of Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. The Pats currently do not have a running back on their practice squad to use as a standard elevation.

Starting right guard Shaq Mason returned to the field on Wednesday, but did not participate in practice. Mason missed New England’s Week Five matchup against Houston with an abdomen injury. In his absence, Ted Karras stepped into the role and performed admirably. It is worth considering the possibility that New England will look to keep Karras in the lineup on Sunday against the Cowboys. In addition to Mason, the Pats also listed reserve lineman Justin Herron on Wednesday’s report with an abdomen injury. Herron also played well in Week Five, taking snaps at the left tackle position.

What It Means: Cowboys

Cornerback Trevon Diggs has been one of the league's best players in the secondary in 2021. Diggs has six interceptions this season and at least one in every game, leading a Cowboys secondary that is much-improved as a whole. While it is still too early to determine whether Diggs’ status for Sunday may be in doubt, the Pats would find it much easier to test Dallas’ secondary without its most aggressive and most productive defender in the defensive backfield.

Much like his Patriots’ counterpart, Dallas’ running back Ezekiel Elliott is tending to a rib injury. However, Elliott did participate in Wednesday’s practice, albeit on a limited basis. The Cowboys’ feature back has five rushing touchdowns and 452 yards to lead the way. However, should he be limited, or unable to play on Sunday, Tony Pollard is more than capable of carrying the load, having amassed 325 yards and an impressive 6.4-yard average on 51 attempts.