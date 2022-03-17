Patriots Day-in-Review: Pats Add a Cornerback, Lose a Pair in the Backfield and More

As New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would say: ‘We’re on to 2022.”

After much anticipation, the 2022 League year has begun. While some teams are off to a fast and furious start [It’s Miller Time in Buffalo], the Patriots have taken a conservative approach thus far. While some within the fan base are convinced that New England’s 2022 season is destined for peril, it should be noted that there is still a lot of time for the Patriots to build a formidable roster for the upcoming year.

The Pats began the day by signing their first free agent acquisition from outside the organization, cornerback Terrance Mitchell. New England also declined to offer a restricted free agent tender to former All Pro punt returner Gunner Olszewski, while watching a productive pair from their backfield take their talents to the Nevada desert.

As the Patriots head into the 2022 League year, here are some of the storylines, along with our analysis, on which Pats fans should keep watch.

Trent Brown to visit Seahawks on Thursday

Having already lost two of their starting offensive linemen from 2021, New England was expected to take extra steps to ensure the return of starting right tackle Trent Brown. However, it appears as if the Pats will have some competition. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and later confirmed by Brown himself, in a conversation with NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the 28-year-old is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

When healthy, Brown is among the league’s top talents at offensive tackle. However, staying on the field has been a challenge for the 28-year-old. In his second tour of duty with New England, Brown played in nine games, missing a significant portion of the start of 2021 with a calf injury. During his recuperation, New England struggled to maintain continuity along its offensive line. The performance of the line suffered as a result. Upon Brown’s return, the line stabilized and provided rookie quarterback Mac Jones with greater protection than they had earlier in the season.

Though Brown may be courted by Seattle, among others, sources confirm that the Patriots are still very much in the mix for Brown’s services in 2022.

Pats Showing Interest in Westbrook

With their declining to offer a restricted free agent tender to punt return specialist Gunner Olszewski, the Patriots are appearing to keep their options open at the position. Per a Wednesday afternoon report from the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels, the Pats “have shown interest” in wide receiver Dede Westbrook.

“There are several teams interested and [the Patriots] aren’t considered the favorites,” Daniels reported,” but they’ve checked in.”

Westbrook played in 15 games for the Minnesota Vikings, logging only 10 catches for 68 yards. However, the 28-year-old saw plenty of action in return game. Westbrook returned 22 punts for 183 yards with a long of 45. He averaged 8.3 yards per return. By comparison, Olszewski averaged 11.9.

As a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars Westbrook enjoyed two productive seasons as a pass-catcher in 2018 and 2019. He caught 66 passes for 717 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 and 66-660-3 in 2019 before an injury caused him to miss most of the 2020 season.

Despite their interest in Westbrook, the Pats are also expected to remain in contact with Olszewski regarding a possible return.

Pats Send Strong Contingent to UGA Pro Day

While much of the NFL fanbase is focused on the excitement of free agency, it is business as usual for the New England Patriots…and that includes the NFL Draft.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, senior football advisor Matt Patricia and newly promoted director of player personnel Matt Groh were all present at the University of Georgia’s pre-draft Pro Day.

Georgia is fresh off of their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, thanks largely in part to its defense. New England has several needs on the defensive side of the ball, as well as on offense. Among those former Bulldogs that could have an immediate impact on the Patriots roster are EDGE defender Travon Walker defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Nakobe Dean, wide receiver George Pickens, and offensive linemen Jamaree Saylor