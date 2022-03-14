Skip to main content
Jakobi Meyers, Jakob Johnson, Devin McCourty, Brian Hoyer, James Ferentz
New England Patriots

New England Patriots 2022 Free Agency Tracker

Follow along as the New England Patriots begin the process of building their 2022 roster

In the words of Michael Corleone, ‘There are things being negotiated that are going to answer all of your questions and solve all of your problems. That's all I can tell you right now.”

This infamous quote from Mario Puzo’s “The Godfather” may well serve as the theme of the day in the NFL. As are the other 31 teams throughout the league, the New England Patriots enter the world of ‘legal tampering’ as the free agency period for the 2022 NFL Season begins. 

With a flurry of roster activity expected throughout the day, be sure to follow along with Patriot Maven’s Free Agency Tracker for the latest comings and goings in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Monday, March 14

Per an announcement from his agency, JL Sports, New England is re-signing veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe was the first to report that the 35-year-old veteran signal-caller was coming back to Foxboro. JL Sports confirmed that Hoyer’s deal is for two years, with Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reporting that the compensation includes $3 million in guarantees.

Per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots have re-signed reserve offensive lineman James Ferentz.

Sunday, March 13

The Patriots have agreed to terms with safety Devin McCourty on his return to the Foxboro fold for 2022. The deal is reportedly for one-year and worth up to $9 million.

New England placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Jakobi Meyers, while declining to do so for fullback Jakob Johnson, per their agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

