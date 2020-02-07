PatriotMaven
How Patriots Have Become Irritated Before Negotiations With Tom Brady Have Started

Devon Clements

We knew the mind games between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were going to take place this offseason. Whether it be comments from owner Robert Kraft, social media posts from Brady, or reports surfacing about either party, there's been no shortage of leverage tactics that have hyped up March 18 as one of the most memorable dates in franchise history. 

But how much have the rumblings from the media impacted negotiations up until this point, even though a conversation about a new contract has not happened yet for New England and their 42-year-old QB? According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, the reporting that has taken place over the past week has caused the Patriots to become irritated. 

"And while my understanding is that the Patriots are willing to extend themselves financially to keep him, Belichick will receive no edict from the owner on what to do," Curran wrote on Friday.

"The Sunday report that the Patriots were willing to go north of $30M (presumably for one-year’s salary) to keep Brady, which came from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, has been a source of irritation for the team this week.

"My understanding is no parameters have been set. That number is now an albatross to the proceedings."

Curran is not the first one to suggest the $30 million figure that was reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is false. ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, though it was just his own opinion, said on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Morning Show" earlier this week that he doesn't think New England can give Brady in excess of $30 million per year. 

What was also mentioned in Curran's piece is that if the Patriots had given Brady a certain offer last August, Brady would still be under contract, and at a much cheaper price than what was reported earlier this week. 

"Really, this was so avoidable," he wrote. "It was indicated to me last August that if the Patriots offered Brady a two-year, $50M deal similar to the one Drew Brees got from the Saints in March of 2018, that would have worked."

If he is right, than Curran's words tell us two things: 1) New England didn't and may still not want to give Brady a multi-year contract 2) The organization may be opposed to giving Brady $25+ million dollars per year, which is why they gave the 42 year old a one-year, $23 million deal before the 2019 regular season began. If that's the case, then the organization and Brady may still be at odds in terms of what each wants in order to keep the long-tenured QB in New England. And that leaves the door plenty open for Brady playing elsewhere in 2020. 

Antonio Brown Says His Mental Health is in 'Pretty Good' Place After Latest Incident

Antonio Brown opened up during a radio interview Thursday morning, where he addressed his mental health and apologized to the Steelers organization for being a distraction.

Devon Clements

SI Mock Draft: Patriots Take Utah State QB at No. 23

In SI's latest mock draft the New England Patriots take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the no. 23 overall pick.

Devon Clements

Stephon Gilmore Makes Top Half of PFF's Top 101 Players of 2019

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore cracked the top 30 of PFF's list of the top 101 players of the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

Report: Bill Belichick Would 'Prefer' to Have Tom Brady as Patriots' QB in 2020

One insider on Wednesday said that at the right price Bill Belichick would prefer to have Tom Brady as the Patriots' quarterback in 2020.

Devon Clements

How Much Does Tom Brady's Decision This Offseason Impact Free Agency?

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's decision this offseason could have a massive impact on how the rest of the NFL handles free agency.

Devon Clements

Julian Edelman Begs Tom Brady on Social Media to Stay With Patriots

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman says "baby come back" on social media in an attempt to convince Tom Brady to stay with the Patriots.

Devon Clements

Patriots' Projected Win Total Takes Slight Dip For 2020 Season

The Patriots' projected win total for the 2020 season has taken a slight dip compared to projections prior to the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

Report: Tom Brady, Patriots Have Not Discussed New Contract Yet

It was reported Wednesday morning that the Patriots and Tom Brady have not had any contract negotiations since the season ended.

Devon Clements

Here Are Former Patriots Set to Play in XFL's Inaugural Season

The revamped and relaunched XFL league is set to feature 10 former New England Patriots players.

Sarah Weisberg

3 Patriots Make Bottom Half of PFF's Top 101 Players of 2019 Season

Three Patriots veterans, all of which will be free agents this offseason, find themselves on the first half of PFF's top 101 players of 2019.

Devon Clements

