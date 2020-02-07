How Patriots Have Become Irritated Before Negotiations With Tom Brady Have Started

We knew the mind games between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were going to take place this offseason. Whether it be comments from owner Robert Kraft, social media posts from Brady, or reports surfacing about either party, there's been no shortage of leverage tactics that have hyped up March 18 as one of the most memorable dates in franchise history.

But how much have the rumblings from the media impacted negotiations up until this point, even though a conversation about a new contract has not happened yet for New England and their 42-year-old QB? According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, the reporting that has taken place over the past week has caused the Patriots to become irritated.

"And while my understanding is that the Patriots are willing to extend themselves financially to keep him, Belichick will receive no edict from the owner on what to do," Curran wrote on Friday.

"The Sunday report that the Patriots were willing to go north of $30M (presumably for one-year’s salary) to keep Brady, which came from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, has been a source of irritation for the team this week.

"My understanding is no parameters have been set. That number is now an albatross to the proceedings."

Curran is not the first one to suggest the $30 million figure that was reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is false. ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, though it was just his own opinion, said on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Morning Show" earlier this week that he doesn't think New England can give Brady in excess of $30 million per year.

What was also mentioned in Curran's piece is that if the Patriots had given Brady a certain offer last August, Brady would still be under contract, and at a much cheaper price than what was reported earlier this week.

"Really, this was so avoidable," he wrote. "It was indicated to me last August that if the Patriots offered Brady a two-year, $50M deal similar to the one Drew Brees got from the Saints in March of 2018, that would have worked."

If he is right, than Curran's words tell us two things: 1) New England didn't and may still not want to give Brady a multi-year contract 2) The organization may be opposed to giving Brady $25+ million dollars per year, which is why they gave the 42 year old a one-year, $23 million deal before the 2019 regular season began. If that's the case, then the organization and Brady may still be at odds in terms of what each wants in order to keep the long-tenured QB in New England. And that leaves the door plenty open for Brady playing elsewhere in 2020.