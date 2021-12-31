Patriots-Jaguars Week Seventeen Injury Report: Final Edition — Agholor ‘Out’, Eight ‘Questionable’ For Pats
The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Seventeen showdown in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
The Pats and Jaguars will face off this Sunday in a pivotal matchup for New England on Sunday, January 2 at 1:00pm at Gillette Stadium.
Here is Friday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Seventeen matchup:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6)
OUT
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLE
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Kyle Dugger, Hamstring
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Illness/Knee
What It Means: Patriots
As expected, Pats’ wideout Nelson Agholor remains in concussion protocol after absorbing a crushing hit to the head versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week Fifteen. Sunday will be Ahgolor’s second straight missed game. As a result, New England will continue to miss their downfield threat, potentially shortening the field for Jacksonville’s secondary to defend.
The Pats also had two new non-participants to Friday’s report, each of whom have been listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup. Safety Adrian Phillips is listed with both a knee injury, as well as an illness. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower also did not participate in Friday’s practice, listed with a knee injury. Both Phillips and Hightower did participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
Safety Kyle Dugger was a new addition to the report on Friday, listed as ‘limited’ with a hamstring injury. Dugger has been dismantled as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup.
Read More
At present, quarterback Brian Hoyer, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and linebackers Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Brandon King all remain on COVID-19/Reserve
Lastly, right guard Shaq Mason, who did not participate in practice on Thursday due to an illness, has been removed from the report and should be available for Week Seventeen.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-13)
OUT
TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder (LP)
What It Means: Jaguars
Tight end James O’Shaughnessy has officially been ruled out for Week Seventeen. The 29-year-old did not participate in practice all week with a hip injury. O’Shaughnessy leads all Jaguars’ tight ends with 24 catches for 244 yards. In his absence, the Jags may turn to newly-acquired tight end Kahale Warring. Like O’Shaughnessy, Warring also has a history with the Patriots. The San Diego State product had a very brief stint with the Pats during 2021 training camp.
Still, Jacksonville’s greatest concern is the depletion of their roster due to COVID-19. The Jaguars currently have 21 players on the COVID list, which is an improvement from Thursday, but still a high number.
The following players were activated by Jacksonville from COVID-19/Reserve on Friday:
DE/OLB Josh Allen
RB Travis Etienne Jr. (remains on Injured Reserve)
TE Luke Farrell
LB Myles Jack
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
DE/OLB Jordan Smith
LB Damien Wilson
Cornerback Shaquil Griffin was added to COVID-19/Reserve on Friday afternoon.