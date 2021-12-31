Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Patriots-Jaguars Week Seventeen Injury Report: Final Edition — Agholor ‘Out’, Eight ‘Questionable’ For Pats

    Seven New England Patriots players remain on the COVID-19/Reserve list, along with 21 members of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
    The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Seventeen showdown in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

    The Pats and Jaguars will face off this Sunday in a pivotal matchup for New England on Sunday, January 2 at 1:00pm at Gillette Stadium.

    Here is Friday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Seventeen matchup:

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6)

    OUT

    WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

    DOUBTFUL

    No Players Listed

    QUESTIONABLE

    DL Christian Barmore, Knee

    DB Kyle Dugger, Hamstring

    K Nick Folk, Left Knee

    RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

    LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

    CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow

    WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

    S Adrian Phillips, Illness/Knee

    What It Means: Patriots

    As expected, Pats’ wideout Nelson Agholor remains in concussion protocol after absorbing a crushing hit to the head versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week Fifteen. Sunday will be Ahgolor’s second straight missed game. As a result, New England will continue to miss their downfield threat, potentially shortening the field for Jacksonville’s secondary to defend.

    The Pats also had two new non-participants to Friday’s report, each of whom have been listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup. Safety Adrian Phillips is listed with both a knee injury, as well as an illness. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower also did not participate in Friday’s practice, listed with a knee injury. Both Phillips and Hightower did participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

    Safety Kyle Dugger was a new addition to the report on Friday, listed as ‘limited’ with a hamstring injury. Dugger has been dismantled as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup.

    At present, quarterback Brian Hoyer, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and linebackers Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Brandon King all remain on COVID-19/Reserve

    Lastly, right guard Shaq Mason, who did not participate in practice on Thursday due to an illness, has been removed from the report and should be available for Week Seventeen.

    JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-13)

    OUT

    TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip (DNP)

    DOUBTFUL

    No Players Listed.

    QUESTIONABLE

    LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder (LP)

    What It Means: Jaguars

    Tight end James O’Shaughnessy has officially been ruled out for Week Seventeen. The 29-year-old did not participate in practice all week with a hip injury. O’Shaughnessy leads all Jaguars’ tight ends with 24 catches for 244 yards. In his absence, the Jags may turn to newly-acquired tight end Kahale Warring. Like O’Shaughnessy, Warring also has a history with the Patriots. The San Diego State product had a very brief stint with the Pats during 2021 training camp.

    Still, Jacksonville’s greatest concern is the depletion of their roster due to COVID-19. The Jaguars currently have 21 players on the COVID list, which is an improvement from Thursday, but still a high number. 

    The following players were activated by Jacksonville from COVID-19/Reserve on Friday:

    DE/OLB Josh Allen

    RB Travis Etienne Jr. (remains on Injured Reserve)

    TE Luke Farrell

    LB Myles Jack

    WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

    DE/OLB Jordan Smith

    LB Damien Wilson

    Cornerback Shaquil Griffin was added to COVID-19/Reserve on Friday afternoon. 

