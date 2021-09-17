Patriots-Jets Final Week Two Injury Report: Van Noy, Nordin Out, Smith Questionable

The Patriots list a total of six players on their final injury and practice and participation report prior to Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

The New England Patriots and New York Jets have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their week two showdown in the Meadowlands.

The Pats and Jets will face off this Sunday, September 19 at 1:00pm at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)

OUT

K Quinn Nordin, Abdomen (DNP)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No players listed.

QUESTIONABLE

T Trent Brown, Calf (LP)

T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring (LP)

LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder (LP)

TE Jonnu Smith, Hip (LP)

NEW YORK JETS (0-1)

OUT

No players listed.

DOUBTFUL

LB Jamien Sherwood, Ankle (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Keelan Cole, Knee (LP)

WR Jamison Crowder, Groin (LP)

OL Chuma Edoga, Illness (Non-Covid) (DNP)

CB Isaiah Dunn, Shoulder (LP)

What it means for the Patriots:

Following his absence during the Patriots previous two practices this week, Trent Brown’s return to practice on Friday bodes well for his ability to play on Sunday. Of course, it should be noted that Brown is listed as ‘questionable’ on Friday’s report, his presence during the walkthrough session [at least] keeps the door open to his being in the lineup for week two.

The news was not as good for Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who missed his third straight practice Friday, dealing with a throat issue. Unsurprisingly, he has been declared as ‘Out’ for Sunday’s matchup with the Jets. In Van Noy’s absence, his linebacking duties will likely fall to both Josh Uche and Harvey Langi. Uche had one tackle and one sack against the Dolphins on Sunday, and is likely to see the majority of Van Noy’s snaps, while Langi would assume the reserve role.

With Quinn Nordin officially ‘out’ for Sunday’s game, it nearly becomes a foregone conclusion that kicker Nick Folk will join quarterback Brian Hoyer as the team’s roster elevations against the Jets. As each has already been elevated once (for the season-opener against Miami), the Pats will be using their final roster elevation on both Folk and Hoyer. Should the Patriots wish to utilize their services in future regular season games, they will need to officially sign them to their 53-man roster. As such, corresponding roster moves are likely within the coming days; either before New England’s week two matchup, or shortly thereafter.

As for Nordin, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that the undrafted rookie is expected to be placed on ‘Injured Reserve’ with an abdomen injury. According to Rapoport’s source, he’s likely to be able to return this season. The hope is that, by November, he’s back and able to kick. However, it might be worth monitoring to see if Nordin’s IR stint lasts longer, seeing that Folk would be a likely candidate to fill a spot on the Patriots 53-man roster.

For the second straight day, Jonnu Smith was ‘limited’ in his practice participation and is listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup. With the Pats seemingly intent on utilizing several two-tight end sets, as well as increasing their effectiveness in the red zone, Smith’s potential absence on the field could derail those plans.

What it means for the Jets:

Entering Sunday’s matchup, the Jets are looking relatively healthy. New York did not declare any player as being ‘out’ for Sunday’s contest, however, LB Jamien Sherwood is listed as ‘doubtful.’

Receivers Keelan Cole (knee) and Jamison Crowder (groin) are listed as ‘questionable,’ as both were limited in practice throughout the week. Each, however, is expected to play on Sunday.

Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga is also ‘questionable’ with a non-COVID illness. Should he be absent, it would further weaken an offensive line that is already without the services of fellow lineman Mekhi Becton, who is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks with a knee injury.