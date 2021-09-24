Patriots-Saints Final Week Three Injury Report: What It Means For Sunday’s Matchup

The Patriots list a total of three players on their final injury and practice and participation report prior to Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Three showdown in Foxboro.

The Pats and Saints will face off this Sunday, September 26 at 1:00pm at Gillette Stadium.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Three matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

No Players Listed

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

T Trent Brown, Calf (LP)

S Adrian Phillips, Not Injury Related (DNP)

LB Josh Uche, Back (LP)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

OUT

C Erik McCoy, Calf (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

No Players Listed

What it means for the Patriots:

First and foremost, the Patriots have not ruled any players ‘out’ for this Week Three matchup against New Orleans. However it does not mean that it will be ‘all hands on deck’ when the first snaps are taken at Gillette on Sunday. Trent Brown, Adrian Phillips are still listed as ‘questionable.’ Phillips did not participate for the second straight day, while Brown and Uche were limited participants. Running back Damien Harris (finger) and linebacker Matt Judon (knee) were removed from the report, indicating that each player will play in Week Three.

Phillips’ absence is reportedly due to the expected birth of his first child. While his status for Sunday is still unknown at this time, it should be noted that his lack of participation in practice this week was non-injury related; meaning that he will be active, if familial circumstances allow.

The Patriots are undoubtedly hopeful for Brown’s presence on the offensive line this Sunday. With the Pats sizable right tackle out of the lineup, the platoon of lineman Yasir Durant and Justin Herron had its share of struggles in both run and pass protection. With formidable opponents such as running back Alvin Kamara, and quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill able to make plays in a versatile manner, Brown’s return would help to solidify New England’s offensive line.

Uche was a new addition to the report on Friday, listed as a limited participant with a back injury. It is unclear if the Pats young linebacker suffered the injury during Thursday's practice. However, his ‘questionable’ status for Sunday could be a cause for concern. With the Saints’ diverse offense, New England will need strong production from the front seven in pursuing the quarterback, and aiding in stopping the run. Uche has been one of the Pats most productive defenders, complaining 13 tackles, ten quarterback hits and three sacks in two games. Should be unavailable, or limited in his abilities on Sunday, Kyle Van Noy, Harvey Langi and rookie Ronnie Perkins could see action to help substitute with Uche’s production.

What it means for the Saints:

The Saints are also heading into Week Three with mostly good health.

New Orleans did declare one player as ‘out’ for Sunday’s matchup, center Erik McCoy. While McCoy’s absence was expected, it likely means that the Saints’ offensive line struggles may continue. McCoy’s Week Two replacement, Cesar Ruiz, had notable difficulty with containing the Carolina Panthers’ aggressive defensive front. With the Pats showing more of a desire and ability to rush the passer and stifle the run, the Pats defensive line may be able to place greater pressure on quarterback Jameis Winston, while trying to limit the productivity of running back Alvin Kamara.

On the Saints’ bright side, McCoy was the only entry on Friday’s report. CB Marshon Lattimore (Hand), DE Payton Turner (Elbow), DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Knee) and DB P.J. Williams (Back) were all removed from the injury report, indicating that they are healthy enough to play on Sunday. Their respective presences in New Orleans’ lineup will strengthen their front-seven, as well as their secondary. New Orleans is among the top teams in the league when defending the run, the pass, as well as in the red zone, where the Pats have had some notable struggles.