Patriots Takeaways from Opening Day of Free Agency 2022

Since the end of the 2021 NFL Season, many have speculated on the manner with which the New England Patriots would approach free agency in 2022. Would they continue with the same malaise as in years past, or would they attempt to make a free agent splash in their attempt to improve their club for the upcoming season.

While the signing of external free agents cannot be made official until Wednesday, March 16 at 4:00pm ET, the period of legal tampering got off to a fast and furious start for most teams. For many, the Patriots got off to a slow start on what is considered to be the ‘unofficial’ first day of free agency. New England reportedly agreed to terms with five of their internal free agents, while losing a key pair of contributors. Though the team retained captains Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater on team-friendly deals, cornerback J.C. Jackson and offensive lineman Ted Karras have chosen to league Foxboro for greener [and we mean greener] pastures. The day passed without the Pats reaching an agreement with a free agent acquisition outside the organization.

For a comprehensive list of the days events, please visit our New England Patriots Free Agency Tracker

Still, the process of building a roster is more of a marathon, than a sprint. It is important to note that there is still plenty of time for the Patriots to add depth to several positions of need.

As the Patriots head into Day Two of free agency, here are some of the storylines, along with our analysis, on which Pats fans should keep watch.

Obvious [Modus] Operandi?

Monday proved to be a tough day for New England, as it bid farewell to two of their standout performers in 2021. Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Karras agreed to a three-year, $18 million pact with the Cincinnati Bengals. In both cases, New England was interested in retaining the respective services of each player. However, both Jackson and Karras were enticed by the opportunity to earn greater amounts in the early years of their reported contracts. Jacksonis expected to receive $28 million in his first year with the Chargers, while Karras is set to take in $7 million in his initial season in Cincinnati.

With the Patriots failing to match or exceed these offers, they may have indicated that they are unable, or unwilling, to sign big-ticket deals in the 2022 offseason. While it is still early in the process, the Pats spending habits over the next 24-48 hours will be interesting to monitor.

Recon on Receivers

While some of the top free agent prizes at the position may be out of the Patriots price range, the team continues to do its due diligence in attempting to upgrade their depth chart. Per multiple reports, the Patriots have expressed interest in wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling. During his time with the Green Bay Packers, Valdez-Scantling was quite an effective deep threat. In 2020, he led the league in yards per reception (20.9) while compiling a career-high 690 yards on 33 catches, hauling in six touchdowns. However, he did experience a statistical dip last season, logging 26 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns. However, it should be noted that Valdes-Scantling missed six games in 2021 due to injury.

While the 27-year-old offers a unique blend of size and speed, he has also struggled to secure the catch. Still, his ability to contribute on the outside, by adding big-play ability, may make him a welcomed addition in New England. With Valdes-Scantling expected to decide on his 2022 destination on Tuesday, his name will be one to watch closely.

Cannon to the left? Cannon to the right?

The Houston Texans released offensive lineman Marcus Cannon on Monday, after one year with the team. The Texans acquired the lineman from the Patriots, along with a fifth- and sixth-round pick, for a fourth- and sixth-round pick in March 2021.

Cannon started the first four games for the Texans, getting in 88 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. However, he landed on IR in early October with a disc issue, and he didn’t end up seeing the field again during the 2021 campaign.

Having previously overcome non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, has played his entire NFL career with the Patriots. The Pats drafted him in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Soon to turn 33, he appeared in 115 games with 69 starts over nine seasons, serving as the team’s right tackle from 2016 through 2019. His best season came in 2016, when he started 15 games, earned second-team All-Pro honors and helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LI.

Wth the Patriots having lost Ted Karras to free agency, and uncertainty still clouding the future of Trent Brown in New England, Cannon’s injury history may significantly lower his asking price. As a result, his previous success with the team, coupled with his expected affordability, may make him a potential roster addition in the coming days.