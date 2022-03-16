Patriots Thoughts from Tuesday: Pair of Pats Traded, Compensatory Picks, and More

New England’s trade of Shaq Mason may facilitate another move, designed to bolster their offensive line for 2022.

After a relatively conservative start to free agency’s legal tampering period, the New England Patriots made a couple of significant trades, as they continue to build their roster for 2022. The Patriots began the day by sending outside linebacker Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns for linebacker Mack Wilson. At the conclusion of their transactional day, New England sent guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round draft selection…along with freeing up more than $6 million in salary cap space. Sandwiched between the two trades, the Pats agreed to terms with running back James White, who will return to New England on a two-year deal.

For a comprehensive list of the days events, please visit our New England Patriots Free Agency Tracker

As the Patriots head into the official start of the 2022 League year, here are some of the storylines, along with our analysis, on which Pats fans should keep watch.

Cowboy Up?

Tuesday’s trade of Shaq Mason to Mason to Tampa Bay ensured that the Patriots’ offensive line is in for a major overhaul in 2022. With Ted Karras headed to Cincinnati and Trent Brown set to officially test the free agent waters, New England may potentially lose three starters from their 2021 unit, which provided solid run and pass protection.

However, trading Mason may have paved an alternative route for improvement to the Pats offensive line in the upcoming season.

According to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald, the Patriots “have weighed acquiring Dallas offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade.”

Collins is one of the league’s premier right tackles. The 28-year-old actually started his NFL career at left guard. However, he has been the Cowboys’ top option at right tackle for the last five seasons. Throughout his career, Collins has performed at a high level. Pro Football Focus graded him as their fifth-best tackle in 2019. In 2021, PFF ranked him 15th at his postion. He was also their third-highest-graded run blocker this past season, trailing only All-Pro Trent Williams and Pro Bowler Tyron Smith.

If traded, Collins would carry approximately$10 million in base salary, none of which would be guaranteed. Additionally, Callahan reported that if Dallas is unable to find a suitable trade partner, Collins is a candidate to be cut due to salary cap reasons. While salary and financial consideration have reportedly been a “sticking point” in any trade considerations, Mason’s trade created some significant cap relief. It will be interesting to watch whether the Pats may use their newfound cap space in a deal for the former LSU Tiger.

No Comp For You!

In addition to a flurry of legal tampering free agency news circulating throughout the NFL universe, the league awarded a total of 39 compensatory draft selections in the 2022 NFL Draft to 16 teams on Tuesday. Teams losing more, or better, free agents than they acquire are eligible to receive those compensatory picks the following year.

Following a lavish free-agent spending spree in 2021, the Patriots were not awarded any extra selections through the league’s compensatory draft picks process.

As a result, New England is currently scheduled to own seven picks in next month’s draft, including the fifth-rounder they acquired from the Buccaneers in the Mason trade:

Round 1 (21)

Round 2 (54)

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5 (via Tampa Bay)

Round 6

Round 6 (via Los Angeles)

A total of 32 picks are given out each year, with no team allowed to gain more than four. This year, a total of 16 teams qualified to receive extra draft capital through this process.