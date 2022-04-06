Patriots to Host OL Trevor Penning, CB Jack Jones on Top-30 Visits as 2022 NFL Draft Draws Closer

With the upcoming draft class rich in talent along the offensive line and in the secondary, the New England Patriots will be hosting a pair of prospects for Top-30 visits this week.

As opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft rapidly approaches, teams throughout the league continue to do their due diligence in scouting potential future members of their franchise….including the New England Patriots.

With the upcoming draft class rich in talent along the offensive line and in the secondary [coincidentally two key areas of need for the team] New England will be hosting a pair of prospects for Top-30 visits on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Patriots will host Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning for one of their top-30 visits. Also, Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed has reported that New England will welcome Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones for another visit.

Trevor Penning, LT, Northern Iowa

At 6-foot-7, 321 pounds, Penning cuts an imposing figure at left tackle, the Northern Iowa product has great length and athleticism for a player of his size. As one might expect, his size and power at the point of attack is one of his best assets. As a result, he does a great job with resisting opposing pass rushers, while demonstrating a bit of spring when pushing off of his blocks.

The sizable lineman turned in a solid performance at the Senior Bowl, earning “Offensive Lineman of the Week” honors, as voted on by defensive lineman and linebackers which he faced during the week’s practice sessions. Penning further increased his Draft stock by impressing at last month’s Scouting Combine; running a 4.89 second forty yard dash and a very respectable 4.62 second short shuttle time.

Despite New England’s need for help at the left guard position, the uncertain status of starting left tackle Isiaih Wynn beyond this season makes Penning an intriguing prospect for the Patriots. He is projected as a late first-rounder. Therefore, Penning should be on the Patriots radar, either as their selection with the 21st selection, or as a potential trade-up target. His comparisons to former Pats’ lineman Logan Mankins could earn him a second, or even third look from New England in the days leading up the start of the Draft.

Jack Jones, DB, Arizona State

Following the departure of top corner J.C. Jackson, New England is undoubtedly looking to keep its options open at the position. Jones is an intriguing prospect on the outside, with enough versatility to play on the inside, as well. He began his career at the University of Southern California. However, his time with the Trojans was short-lived due to academic ineligibility issues and legal difficulties.

After his dismissal from USC, he transferred to Moorpark Community College for a year before landing at Arizona State. He played 26 games for the Sun Devils, compiling 92 total tackles, 26 passes defensed, six interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Listed at 5-foot-11, Jones is a bit undersized for the position. However, he makes up for it with tremendous athleticism. At the pro level, he projects best as a man-cover corner due to his stellar foot speed and ability to change direction to stick with his targets. Jones’ sound field awareness and instincts to close in on the football make him effective in zone coverage, as well.

Penning and Jones will become the fourth and fifth players, respectively, to be hosted by the Patriots on a Top-30 visit, joining Houston cornerback Marcus Jones, Stephen F. Austin defensive lineman Rayshad Nichols and Miami quarterback D’Eriq King.