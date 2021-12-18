Patriots vs. Colts: Three to Watch on Defense Against Indianapolis

The New England Patriots have traveled to Indiana for a Saturday night showdown with quarterback Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts. Saturday's Week Fifteen matchup will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8:15pm ET.

Still, many other Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Monday’s matchup. Here are three players on defense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Colts.

Davon Godchaux

Godchaux is coming off his most productive game as a Patriot, to date. The 27-year-old logged 10 combined tackles in the Pats Week Thirteen victory over the Buffalo Bills. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound tackle has been a stabilizing force in the middle of the Pats’ defensive line, bringing a level of versatility to the interior of the defensive line that was not present for the Patriots in 2020. is at his best when playing more four-technique, while mixing in some five [technique] and some three-technique. With center Ryan Kelly nursing a knee injury, the Colts may be a bit thin in the middle of their offensive line. As a result, they may be reluctant to dedicate two players to contain Godchaux. Still, the Colts are still likely to do so in an attempt to open lanes for running back Jonathan Taylor. Should Godchaux be able to take on the double team, he will provide the Pats linebackers and edge rushers to keep quarterback Carson Wentz uncomfortable for the better part of Saturday night. This should allow the interior of the defensive line to competently defend Indy’s running game, while also allowing Godchaux the chance to showcase his versatility. In addition to being a stout presence in the Pats’ defensive front, he has compiled five quarterback hits, five pressures and one forced fumble.

Kyle Dugger

Dugger will make his return to the lineup, after having missed Week Thirteen’s Pats-Bills matchup. Prior to his placement on COVID-19/Reserve, the Lenoir-Rhyne product’s versatility has earned him a spot as a mainstay in the Patriots defensive backfield. Through twelve games played this season, the 25-year-old has compiled 62 solo tackles, 4 tackles for loss, four passes-defensed, three interceptions and one fumble recovery. The Pats have heavily used both big nickel (five defensive backs) and dime (six defensive backs) defensive packages in 2021. Dugger has seen action alongside safeties Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty when three safeties are deployed in the secondary. Thus far, he has been most effective when used against tight ends and receiving backs out of the backfield. With the Pats likely to employ big-nickel packages to help seal the middle of the field against the Colts’ offense, Dugger may be primed to play a big role in the Pats’ defensive backfield on Saturday.

Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley

Both Hightower and Bentley are expected to play key roles in the Pats attempt to both contain Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor, while also helping to keep Indy’s tight ends in check. The pair of linebackers will need to be disciplined in their pursuits, as they do not want to allow Taylor to find cut-back lanes. Indianapolis will try to create conflict between the run and the pass by utilizing play-action and run-pass options (RPOs), in hopes of creating mismatches. Although Bentley is at his best when deployed as an inside linebacker, the team is likely to use him in a more specialized role on Saturday. He should see a majority of his snaps in downhill run defense, while also dropping into coverage, and aiding the pass rush against a versatile Colts’ offense. Also, look for Hightower to see less time as a man defender, as he draws assignments on Indy's tight ends. This would free up either Adrian Phillips, or possibly Kyle Dugger to fill the role of an extra linebacker; helping New England provide better coverage when the Colts utilize play-action.