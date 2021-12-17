Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Previewing the Patriots-Colts Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

    Breaking down the SI.com fantasy recommendations and what they might mean for Satruday’’s matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    The New England Patriots are looking to build upon their 9-4 record in their pursuit of a playoff spot in Week Fifteen of the 2021 NFL season. Saturday's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana at 8:20pm ET. One of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

    In that regard, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week Ten Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Pats-Colts battle on Satruday.

    Here are the notable players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments, along with some additional insight, via Patriot Maven, on that particular projection.

    ‘Starts’ of the Week

    For this Week Fifteen matchup, Fabiano did not designate any Patriots or Colts as a ‘start’ of the week. While this may seem a bit surprising on the surface, this is actually a smart strategy for fantasy players this week. New England and Indianapolis are evenly-matched on both sides of the ball. With each defense expected to dictate the tempo of Saturday’s game, fantasy ‘studs’ are not likely to be plenty for this weekend’s upcoming matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

    Despite the lack of a lock for Saturday, Fabiano listed Patriots’ running back Rhamondre Stevenson as a possible start. Based on the chatter coming from the Colts’ camp this week, their defensive strategy seems to be predicated on containing the Patriots running game.

    The Colts defense is middle-of-the-pack when it comes to stopping the run. Linebackers Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke are assisted by defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, who align on the inside. Still, the Colts rank 16th in the league by allowing an average of 111.8 yards per game and 25th with 4.5 yards per carry. If Harris and Stevenson are able to split the carries on Saturday, neither of them would be a strong fantasy points producer. However, with Harris likely to be slowed by his injury, Stevenson may be worth the risk, considering the potential reward.

    ‘Sits’ of the Week

    Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Patriots:

    Fabiano’s Analysis:

    “Pittman is a tough player to bench in the fantasy postseason, so I would consider this more of a beware. The USC product has averaged a modest 10.7 fantasy points in his last four games, and a matchup against the Patriots is a difficult one. Their defense has allowed just seven touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to receivers lined out wide this season.”

    Patriot Maven Analysis:

    Pittman is the Colts’ leading receiver with 67 catches for 882 yards and five touchdowns. Fellow receiver T.Y. Hilton’s recent return to the lineup has helped to reinvigorate Indianapolis’ aerial game, as well. Still, the Patriots’s defense always remains intent on taking their opponent’s top options away. If Pittman is matched with J.C. Jackson in man coverage, the Colts’ wideout might be in for a reduced fantasy output.

    Carson Wentz vs. Patriots:

    Fabiano’s Analysis:

    “Wentz has seen his totals fall in recent weeks, as he’s failed to score more than 11.2 fantasy points in three of his last four games. That trend is likely to continue against the Patriots, who have been the stingiest defense in the league since Week 9. In fact, quarterbacks have averaged an awful 5.6 fantasy points against them in that time. Wentz is a hard fade this weekend.”

    Patriot Maven Analysis:

    As Fabiano indicated above, the Pats defense has been largely unkind to opposing quarterbacks in 2021. Wentz enters this matchup with 22 touchdowns against just five interceptions. However, the Colts passing game can be contained with a solid performance by New England’s secondary. The Patriots secondary has been even stingier than Indy's with 19 picks and ranks third in the league by allowing an average of 195.5 yards per game. If they can force Wentz into making a mistake or two early, it could be a long day for the Indy quarterback.

    Michael Badgley vs. Patriots:

    Fabiano’s Analysis:

    “Badgley has scored a solid 45 fantasy points in his last five games, but I’d fade him this week when the Colts host the Patriots. Their defense has been tough on kickers, allowing a mere 15 conversions and the fewest fantasy points per game to the position at a minuscule 4.8 per contest.”

    Patriot Maven Analysis:

    Badgley has been solid for the Colts, making all 32 PATs and 11 of 12 field goals in relief of the injured Rodrigo Blankenship. However, Fabiano's point Is a valid one. The Pats defense has been quite effective at containing conversions. Should that continue on Saturday, Badgley may have difficulty putting fantasy points on the table. 

