Report: K Justin Rohrwasser Removes Controversial Arm Tattoo

Just hours after being drafted by the New England Patriots, Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser drew heavy criticism due to a controversial tattoo he had on his left arm, a tattoo that some link to the "Three-Percenters," which is a far-right militia group that's also believed to be very racist.

Rohrwasser said he would remove the tattoo, and has reportedly followed through with that statement.

The rookie kicker has removed the tattoo from his forearm, according to TMZ Sports.

Now, multiple sources confirm ... the tat is gone for good. We're told the former Marshall kicker began the removal process almost immediately after the NFL Draft ... and described the process as physically painful.

Rohrwasser said following the uproar regarding his tattoo that he didn't know the ties that tattoo had to the "Three Percenters" until the day he was drafted.

“We were celebrating and hugging (Saturday) and so happy,” Rohrwasser told WBZ's Steve Burton during an emotional interview. “I went on to Twitter. I saw that someone had taken a picture of me, and put it with my tattoo and linking me to some horrific events. Obviously Charlottesville, and these horrible things.

Burton then asked Rohrwasser if questions surrounding his tattoo had been brought up while he was at Marshall.

“The first time I found out what it was linked to was on Saturday, and that’s why it was so surprising.”

Rohrwasser then pledged to get it removed from his body, and apologized to his friends and family for having to defend him.

“As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it was exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body,” he said. “I said ‘cover it up’ but I want to get it removed from my body. It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly.

“I’m sorry for all my (friends) and family that have to defend me. Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I’ll ever have. To them, I’m sorry. I’m going to learn from this. I’m going to take ownership of it. This is not who I am. No matter what, that’s not who I am. Hopefully, you will all find that out.”