Turning the Corner Again: Patriots Cornerbacks Get Post-Draft Facelift

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, here is a look at a rebooted Patriots cornerback group for 2022

The New England Patriots defensive backfield will be among the most watched, and potentially most scrutinized areas of the roster heading into the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Photo Cred: The Associated Press Malcolm Butler Jalen Mills Jonathan Jones

Following the departure of second-team All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson [who signed a multi-year mega deal with the Los Angeles Chargers], New England’s cornerback position was in need of some assistance.

As a result, the team agreed to deals with cornerbacks Terrance Mitchell and Malcolm Butler, and selected cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones in the 2022 NFL Draft. These corners will join incumbents Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade and Justin Bethel on the depth chart. While Bethel is primarily utilized as a special teamer, each of the members of the Pats’ cornerback room will be called upon to play a more crucial role in the upcoming season.

Therefore, a rebooted, post-draft Patriots cornerback group for 2022 may look a lot like this:

The Veterans

Malcolm Butler

While Butler’s return to New England for his second tour of duty is a heartwarming story, it is his contributions on the field which will ultimately decide its success.

The 32-year-old will undoubtedly look to make an impact on the Patriots secondary. Butler spent 2014 to 2017 with the Patriots, logging much of that time as the team’s top player at the position. In his four-years with the Patriots, Butler amassed 205 total tackles, 47 passes-defensed, four forced fumbles [of which he recovered two] and eight interceptions.

During his three years with the Tennessee Titans, he continued to play at a high level, compiling 201 total tackles, 35 passes-defensed and nine interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. In 2020 [his final season in Tennessee], Butler registered 111 tackles, four (interceptions) and 14 passes defensed. He was among the league’s best cover corners, earning a 75.8 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, with a 79.8 coverage grade in zone coverage.

Butler’s signing seems to indicate that the Patriots will look to utilize more zone coverage in 2022, perhaps as the team’s best option for defending some of the speedy receivers residing in their own division. Still, he projects as one of the team’s primary perimeter corners heading into the upcoming season.

Terrance Mitchell

In 2021, Mitchell played 14 games in the Texans’ secondary, starting 13 of them as an outside cornerback. He allowed 45 receptions on 76 targets for 556 yards as well as five touchdowns and one interception. One of his three forced fumbles came against the Patriots in Week 5, as Mitchell was able to knock the ball from the grasp of running back Damien Harris during an attempted scoring drive.

When it comes to scheme fit, Mitchell should be able to play multiple roles for New England.

During his time in Kansas City, the 29-year-old was used in a lot of one-deep man-coverage schemes. He built upon that experience when moving on to Cleveland, where he was effective in both aggressive man-based schemes (under then-defensive coordinator Gregg Williams) and pattern-match zone schemes under Steve Wilks, who succeeded Williams.

In Houston, defensive coordinator Lovie Smith ran a Tampa 2-style zone defense, which provided him with much time on the field. In short, Mitchell is versatile enough to blend into multiple schemes, which the Patriots may employ depending on their personnel in the upcoming season.

Jalen Mills

Mills was quite effective in his role in 2021, and is once again expected to be among the primary defenders in the Patriots secondary in the upcoming season.

Though he almost exclusively played the role of the second option at outside cornerback last season, he has evolved into a defensive back capable of aligning in each spot within the secondary.

When he signed with the Patriots as a free agent in March 2021, Mills was a primary candidate to align as the Patriots’ third perimeter cornerback, while also lining up in the slot and at either safety spot; similar to the role vacated by Jason McCourty. However, following the trade of Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers, Mills became the team’s primary option as their starting second cornerback; a role which he is likely to continue in 2022, unless called upon to become the primary option at the position.

Throughout the 2021 regular season, Mills amassed 47 total tackles (35 of which have been solo tackles), one tackle for loss and seven passes defensed. His 913 defensive snaps finished third on the team in the regular season behind Jackson and captain Devin McCourty.

Jonathan Jones

Since joining the Patriots in 2016, Jones has emerged as New England’s top slot cornerback.

In his sixth season with the team, the 28-year-old saw action in 54 percent of New England’s defensive snaps over the first six weeks, compiling 20 tackles, one interception, and three pass defended.

The veteran corner has proven to be effective in both nickel and dime packages and is able to adjust well when defending against numerous defensive alignments. He is at his best when used in the slot, though he is capable of moving to the box, or playing on the perimeter.

Though season-ending shoulder surgery prematurely ended his 2021 season in October, Jones has made substantial progress in his recuperation. As a result, he is expected to be ready for the start of New England’s offseason workout program.

Myles Bryant

Following Jones’ shoulder injury in October, Bryant became the Pats’ primary option at the slot in their defensive backfield.

The hard-hitting defensive back continuously played a versatile role with New England. With the Pats often employing multiple defensive backs against their opponents, Bryant provided notable versatility to the Patriots defensive backfield, seeing most of his snaps in the slot.

Though Bryant occasionally aligned as the third safety in the Pats customary three-safety set, his primary focus is typically their opponents’ slot receiver.

Despite missing Week 18’s loss to the Dolphins, Bryant compiled 41 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, through 12 games played, making two starts in the slot.

Joejuan Williams

Selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams has yet to make his mark in the team’s secondary.

Still, the Vanderbilt product possesses plenty of potential value due to his size and athleticism. Ideally, he is most effective when used as a rotational perimeter and slot cornerback against taller pass catchers.

Williams, however, also comes with great risk.

He has yet to emerge as a match with New England’s press coverage schemes. Despite being made a ‘healthy scratch’ following some dismal performances in 2021, Williams may be the Pats most physical option at the position. The 23-year-old had some unsteady moments in coverage, leading one to question whether he can be a reliable depth solution for the postseason.

As a starter, New England’s pass defense might be put at a significant disadvantage with Williams opposite Mills, or any other Jackson-replacement, unless he flashes some of the physicality, which made him a sought-after target in the 2019 draft.

Shaun Wade

Wade is the definition of potential versus performance.

He has missed some time in 2021 due to injury, being a healthy scratch and most recently his stay on the COVID/Reserve list.

Still, during his time at Ohio State, Wade was a highly touted prospect; even viewed as a potential first round pick. while playing out of the slot for the Buckeyes. In his final season with the Buckeyes, he was moved from the slot to outside cornerback. This, along with Wade playing much of the year with turf toe, caused his draft stock to plummet.

At his best, Wade is aggressive at the catch point, while showing an ability to read his opponent. Despite a limited pro resume, he should receive plenty of attention, as well as opportunity to make an impression, in training camp.

Marcus Jones Jack Jones Devin Hafford

The Rookies

Marcus Jones (Round 3, 85th overall)

Listed at 5-8, Jones’ lack of size may lead to some questions surrounding his ability to be a starting corner at the pro level.

However, his detractors may be doing a disservice to themselves by underestimating him. Jones is a phenomenal athlete with breakaway speed — known for displaying tremendous athleticism on pass defense and outstanding open-field tackles.

He finished the season with 48 tackles, five interceptions, 13 passes-defensed, one forced fumble and one tackle for a loss for the Houston Cougars. He ranked second nationally in interceptions and sixth nationally with 1.4 passes defensed per game.

While Jones projects best as a slot corner, his elite return skills make him an intriguing option for the Patriots, who place a premium on special teams prowess.

Jack Jones (Round 4, 121st overall)

Jones is an intriguing prospect on the outside, with enough versatility to play on the inside as well.

He played 26 games for the Arizona State Sun Devils, compiling 92 total tackles, 26 passes defensed, six interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Listed at 5-11, Jones is a bit undersized for the position. However, he makes up for it with tremendous athleticism.

In New England’s system, he projects best as a man-cover corner due to his stellar foot speed and ability to change direction to stick with his targets. Jones’ sound field awareness and instincts to close in on the football make him effective in zone coverage, as well.

Devin Hafford (Undrafted Free Agent)

Hafford may have received less than his share of draft-worthy attention, as the product of an FCS program. However, there is a lot to like about his game.

Hafford appeared in 56 games during his six-year tenure with the Texans. He is adequately sized for the position at 6-0, 195-pounds, while demonstrating impressive speed. He ran a 1.52-second 10-yard split at his Pro Day.

In his 2021 senior season, Hafford compiled 50 tackles, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries — along with scoring one touchdown. He was later named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year.