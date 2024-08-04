Former Patriots' All-Pro Reveals Best Qualities of Christian Gonzalez
One of the brightest spots on the defensive side of the ball for this New England Patriots roster during this upcoming season is Christian Gonzalez, now entering his second season with the team holding massive potential for a breakout in 2024.
After his first standout season was cut short after four games due to shoulder surgery, all eyes are looking his way for what to expect from the 22-year-old during his upcoming campaign. One of the names with high hopes for the defensive back is none other than former league Defensive Player of the Year and Patriots cornerback, Stephon Gilmore.
When asked by ESPN about what he's seen from the Patriots' young CB, Gilmore unveiled a few traits that he's seen from Gonzalez through his initial time in the league, describing his elite man-to-man coverage and overall mentality when he's on the playing field:
"It's his demeanor and how he carries himself on the field -- he doesn't say much but he's a team player. One thing I know he can do is really cover man-to-man and shut guys down. That's one thing I definitely like about him. Obviously, I watched him when he got drafted, I knew the Patriots needed a corner, and I was happy they got him. I texted [cornerbacks coach] Mike Pellegrino and said, 'He's going to be good."- Stephon Gilmore on Christian Gonzalez
While we haven't seen a complete season sample size out of Gonzalez at this point, it's clear the Patriots secured a big-time playmaker with last year's first-round pick. At 6-foot-1 and possessing elite athleticism, the Oregon alum has the ideal physicals to match up with top receiving talents in the NFL, and that's exactly the type of player New England needed on the defensive side of the ball.
Gonzalez finished his rookie season with 17 tackles, a sack, and a pick during his limited time on the field. The Patriots will be armed with him next to a talented cornerback room headlined by Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones, another significant playmaker returning from injury, creating a much-improved outlook at defensive back on the roster than recent years.
Getting the lofty praise from Gilmore should also be a great sign for Patriots fans, as the former New England DB stands out as one of the better players at the position in his respective decade. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and appeared as a two-time All-Pro during his time in Foxboro. If Gonzalez can replicate any part of that production moving forward, this team will be more than satisfied with their draft choice from 2023.
Expect Gonzalez to emerge onto the scene as a major contributor of this Patriots defense in 2023 with an opportunity to move into the conversation as one of the best CBs the NFL has to offer.
