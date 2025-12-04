Patriots Offer Inside Look at Mike Vrabel's Victory Speech

Peace, love and the New England Patriots accomplishing success and rebuilding their dynasty under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

With Vrabel at the helm, the Patriots (11-2) have now reached 11 wins in a season for the 22nd time in program history and recently earned their 10th consecutive victory over the New York Giants due to a 33-15 win. Vrabel has now become the third head coach since 1970 to record a winning streak of 10 or more. The Patriots have had streaks of at least 10 straight wins in a single season three previous times in team history with a 12-game streak in 2003, a 16-game streak in 2007 and a 10-game streak in 2015.

This marks New England's sixth 10-game winning streak overall in regular season games. Additionally, this marks the third longest single-season streak in NFL history by a team that won four games or less in the previous season.

Mike Vrabel Leads Patriots With Locker Room Inspiration

Per a video released on Patriots.com, Vrabel singled out multiple players due to positive accomplishments in his victory speech and ensured they were recognized both verbally and physically.

"Okay so fellas, y'all stepped up," Vrabel said in the Patriots' newly released video going inside the Patriots' locker room following the win over the Giants while having the room clap for the success achieved. "You chose to be aggressive and you chose the attack ... that's a hell of a job ... okay fellas I appreciate you, man. You took the message and you were willing to go and go and be a champion from front. Okay, we've got to keep going because now they get bigger and bigger."

Vrabel's speech came after quarterback Drake Maye — who was shown in the video — continued to raise his stock in MVP contention, throwing 24 completions on 31 attempts for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Cornerback Marcus Jones also saw a 94-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Coach Vrabel breaks down the @MarcusJonesocho punt return TD 👌 pic.twitter.com/pWRweFmrKS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 3, 2025

New England went on to post 395 total offensive yards over the Giants. Additionally, the Patriots finished the season with a 5-0 record against the NFC after the previously referenced win.

The Pats next see action against the Buffalo Bills (currently 8-4) on Dec. 14.

Vrabel is the second head coach for the Patriots that was formerly a Patriots player. But, like he said, New England has more work to do and is looking to accomplish more before the year ends.

