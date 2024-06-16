Tom Brady Reveals His Biggest Relief Since Retiring From the NFL
Despite some lingering whispers of a long-shot NFL return from Tom Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback has seemed to enjoy a bit of his time off since stepping away from football two summers ago.
Watching a league without the GOAT on an NFL roster this past season has taken a bit of adjustment, especially from Patriots fans, but the move from the game has effectively allowed Brady and his body to take some much-needed time to recover after a grueling 23 seasons under center.
Brady interviewed with Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports where he dove into how he's taken to the extensive time off since retiring, ultimately voicing his overwhelming happiness of not having to take anymore massive hits:
"There's parts where I miss not doing it, absolutely, like throwing the ball. The getting hit part-- I definitely don't miss. I would never want to go back and take those types of hits. It's a physical, contact sport... I'm just very happy that I get to not take those hits anymore, and at the same time, still be around it in so many different aspects, still be around sports and competition in a lot of aspects, and I still get to have this competitive nature of mine still satiated."- Tom Brady
Thankfully for the seven-time Super Bowl champion, he can still scratch his undying itch for football by finally debuting his appearance in the booth as a commentator for the coming 2024-25 NFL season.
Fans may not get a chance to see him suit up for another coveted Super Bowl ring, but hearing one of the greatest minds to ever step on the field talk about the game each Sunday is a pretty solid consolation prize.
And when you ask Brady, sticking up in the booth to talk some ball probably sounds like a much better alternative than getting chased down by the likes of Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt every Sunday.
Needless to say, expect to hear a lot more from Brady as he begins the first year his broadcasting career with FOX next season.
