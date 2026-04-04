Patriots Legend John Hannah Celebrates Milestone Birthday

New England Patriots legend John Hannah was once described by fellow football immortal. Coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant as “the greatest lineman he ever coached.”

Judging by his success under Bryant at the University of Alabama from 1970-1972, as well as the 13 standout seasons he spent with the Pats from 1973-1985, the man they call “Hog” embodied his coach’s praise by becoming one of the best offensive linemen the gridiron has ever seen.

Hannah, who celebrated his 75th birthday on April 4, continues to hold a special place in the pantheon of Patriots’ immortals — a rarefied air reserved for franchise legends such as Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Bill Belichick. In addition to holding the top spot among New England’s all-time list of offensive linemen, the Canton, GA native remains a fan-favorite in Foxborough — often well-represented by Pats fans who proudly wear Hannah’s iconic No. 73 red jersey more than 40 yards after his retirement.

In fact, he may be New England’s most indelible superstar not named “Brady.”

Happy 75th birthday to the greatest offensive lineman of all time, John Hannah! pic.twitter.com/pL0lRUXwB0 — The Hall presented by RTX (@TheHall) April 4, 2026

John Hannah Was the Patriots’ First Icon

Hannah joined the Patriots in 1973 as the fourth overall selection in the first round of the NFL draft. At 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, he cut a grounded, yet imposing figure at left guard. Though some considered him to lack the height necessary to succeed at the position, Hannah made up for this with great speed and quickness — in conjunction with solid, powerful legs. With a versatility that matched his intensity, he excelled as a pass protector, as a run blocker, and as the pulling guard on sweeps.

During his tenure in New England, Hannah was highly-decorated. He was named to ten consecutive All-Pro teams (1976–1985) — seven of which were first-team honors. The Alabama product earned All-AFC honors 11 times (1974, 1976–1985). He was also selected to play in nine Pro Bowls.

Sep 10, 1978; St.Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots guard John Hannah (73) on the field against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Always one to pride himself on toughness and durability, Hannah missed only five games out of a possible 191 throughout his career due to injury. He was the key component in New England’s 1978 offensive line, which set an NFL record with 3,165 rushing yards. The Pats’ vaunted rushing attack did not have a single 1,000-yard rusher. Yet, it did have four players run for more than 500 yards including quarterback Steve Grogan — a testament to the formidable line anchored by “Hog.”

Hannah’s career reached its organizational pinnacle in 1985 when he helped guide the Patriots to their first AFC title and Super Bowl appearance against the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX — a 46-10 loss which ultimately became his final NFL game. In 1991, he not only became the first Patriots player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he also was the inaugural inductee into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

Still, Hannah’s legacy in New England is perpetually defined by the unwavering commitment he made to both his team, and the game. In an era before social media facilitated the glorification of the individual, Hannah held himself to the highest standard for the good of his team. When his teammates shared neither his passion nor his work ethic, the Pats’ left guard was not above giving his squad an earful of aggressive, yet constructive criticism.

As he celebrates his “diamond jubilee” milestone birthday, Hannah continues to embody the spirit of the franchise he has helped to build for more than a half-century.

He “did his job.”

He took “no days off.”

Today, we honor the greatest offensive lineman to ever wear a Patriots uniform … here’s to many more yet to come.

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