Different Ways in Which Tom Brady Was Mentioned at NFL Scouting Combine

Last week in Indianapolis wasn't just an opportunity to test of the college prospects that will be in the pool of selectees for the 2020 NFL Draft. It was also a chance for players, coaches and executives to talk about one 42-year-old quarterback: Tom Brady.

There was no shortage of comments related to the six-time Super Bowl champion, which is why we gathered all things said about Brady into one article for you to view. These aren't all the comments made about Brady at the Combine. But they are some of the more notable ones.

Arians said he would pick up the phone for Tom Brady

Let's first start with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who subtly let Brady know through Greg Auman of The Athletic that he would pick up the phone to gauge the interest of Brady playing for the Bucs.

"Licht said it’s a 'real unique' year to have as many names in play as potential quarterbacks changing teams, and that they’re preparing for every possible scenario. What’s an example of a quarterback that Arians would pick up the phone for to gauge his availability next month? “Tom Brady,” Arians said. “Philip is another guy. We’ll see.”

Lynn refers to Brady when talking about success of non-mobile QBs

The Chargers are one of the teams rumored to be in the running for Brady when free agency begins, which is why is was interesting that head coach Anthony Lynn referred to Brady when asked if he wants his next starting QB to be mobile.

“I prefer a winning quarterback. You don’t need to be mobile. I believe that guy in New England won a lot. He’s not very mobile.”

Chargers GM says he won't "eliminate anything right now"

Tom Telesco, Los Angeles' GM, was asked about Brady playing for the Chargers in 2020. He was clearly frustrated about the number of times he had already been asked that question, but didn't rule out the possibly just yet of Brady playing for them.

“I’ve been asked the question I can’t tell you how many different ways and different times,” Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said. “The way I’ve kind of answered it is this: We’re early in the process, way too early to eliminate anything right now. “Like, we’re more in a wide-lens evaluation process to see what fits, what doesn’t fit. We’ll narrow things down later on. But we’ll see.”

Elway hopes Brady remains a Patriot

Broncos GM John Elway was asked about his thoughts on Brady potential departing New England after 20 historic years with the franchise. As an executive for a team that still has some questions about their starting QB, his answer was kind of surprising.

“Thinking just from my point of view I hope not. That’s up to Tom. When you think of Tom, Tom’s always going to be a New England Patriot."

Vrabel admits he's part of a unique situation this offseason

Mike Vrabel, who played for the Patriots, and more importantly Tom Brady, in the 2000s, was asked about the rumors linking Brady to the Titans. Vrabel said he finds himself in a very unique situation when considering he played and is friends with the future Hall of Fame quarterback and now may have the opportunity to coach him.

"I would say it's just a unique situation, having played with Tom and having a relationship with Tom and his family. [My son] Carter texted me [about social media rumors] and said, 'Is Gisele at MBA [Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville]' and I'm like, 'No, Gisele is not at MBA.' She wasn't. I just think it's unique that a head coach played with a quarterback that has an expiring contract that's been in New England for 20 years."

Jake Luton was asked what it would be like to fill Brady's shoes

One of the more interesting questions one of the prospects was asked during a meeting with the Patriots was about replacing Brady. That question was directed at Oregon State QB Jake Luton, who was asked during his informal meeting what it would be like to fill Brady's shoes.

“Those are big shoes to fill. But for me, I’m a pretty even-keeled guy. I kind of reiterated that,” he said. “I’m going to be consistent. I’m going to be prepared as best as I can be. I’ve never let any of the outside noise distract me, so I don’t think that would be an issue. I’d bring it every day and prove that I’m a leader, no matter if it’s a high or a low. Keep doing it every day, however that works out. I’m not going to worry about filling anyone’s shoes. Just doing the best that I can do.”

Justin Herbert says successor to Brady has a "special opportunity"

One of this year's top quarterback prospects, Oregon's Justin Herbert, was asked about the idea of someone else stepping in as the starting QB for the Patriots if Brady were to leave this offseason. He answered by admiring the special situation that player has.

“It's a special opportunity, the way that they've had success over these few decades is incredible. And what they've been able to do, it's been fun to watch and whoever steps into that position has got a lot of respect on his hands and he's got a team to lead. So the way that Tom Brady has done is special and I think every leader is different. So the way they're gonna lead is different and just gotta figure that out and who every it is, is gonna have a great opportunity.”

Jalen Hurts "wouldn't mind" learning from the best

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked about Brady and the possibility of being in the same QB room as him in the future. His answer was short, but made his feeling clear about that possibility.

“He’s the greatest. ... I wouldn’t mind being able to learn from one of the best.”

Moss says "it would mean a lot" to catch passes from Brady

Thaddeus Moss, son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, was asked about the potential of him catching passes from a QB that had a historic tenure with his father. Thaddeus, who is a tight end that could very well be an option for New England in this year's draft, admitted it would me a lot to him.