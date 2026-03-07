Possible Patriots OL Replacements Following Garrett Bradbury Trade

The New England Patriots, despite entering the offseason with all five of their offensive lineman under contract for 2026, now have a hole in the middle of it. Reportedly trading away starting center Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears for a 2027 fifth round pick, the team will need to now replace a mainstay in the team's offense from their run to the Super Bowl.

So how can they do that?

A lot of it starts with what the team plans to do with rookie Jared Wilson. Last season's starter at left guard, his natural position coming out of Georgia was center, and he was likely drafted to be New England's long-term solution at the position following the release and subsequent retirement of legendary center David Andrews a year ago.

Wilson didn't have the greatest ending to his rookie year, where he and left tackle Will Campbell were overmatched in the Super Bowl LX loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but he played up to standards throughout the regular season.

Now with Bradbury gone, the starting center job is Wilson's to lose.

Here's a look at three different ways the Patriots can try and replenish the 1,300+ snaps that Bradbury played for the Patriots last season.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) blocks against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Promoting From Within

Whether it's at center or left guard, there are a few in-house options the Patriots could throw into their starting lineup. Ben Brown, who's been in New England for two seasons now, would be the frontrunner for the promotion. He was the team's starter at center in 2024 and filled in nicely as a Wilson replacement this year due to injury.

Other options currently on the roster include Caedan Wallace (who transitioned from tackle to guard last summer), Mehki Butler and Andrew Rupcich. There's also the outcome where the Patriots kick Campbell inside from tackle the guard, a decision both Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf have dismissed.

Signing Free Agents

There are plenty of big names soon to hit the open market at both guard and center that the Patriots could invest in. The biggest one? Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who is expected to get a major payday in the first free agency of his career. There's also Cade Mays, who has experience at both center and guard.

But if the team just moves Wilson to center and wants to sign a guard, there are some veterans on the open market that could slide in nicely next to him. Joel Bitonio is one of five Cleveland Browns starters to hit free agency, while Alijah Vera-Tucker could stay in the division after playing for the New York Jets for five seasons.

Drafting A Replacement

This year's draft is much deeper at tackle than it is in the interior. But the good thing for the Patriots is that there are several players who project to be able to play guard at the NFL level. The biggest one that could be a perfect fit for New England is Iowa's Gennings Dunker. He's a mauler in the run game, and many draft experts expect him to play at either tackle or guard once he gets drafted.

Other names that could certainly play three positions across the line would be Jake Slaughter (Florida), Connor Lew (Auburn), Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech), Logan Jones (Iowa) and Parker Brailsford (Alabama).

