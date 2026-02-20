Patriots Should Consider New England Homecoming for Isaiah Likely

As the image of their improbable 2025 season begins to shrink from view, the New England Patriots are turning their attention toward building a roster capable of keeping them atop the AFC in 2026.

Despite falling just one win short of their seventh Super Bowl championship, the Pats will undoubtedly be looking to upgrade several key positions of need. While the majority of Pats Nation justifiably looks to the trenches — both offensive and defensive fronts — as the team’s most-pressing area in demand, there is a need for some remodeling at at the tight end position. Ironically, the Pats may look to a New England native for help in that regard.

Baltimore Ravens tight end, and Cambridge, Mass. native, Isaiah Likely is expected to test the metaphorical free agent waters when the league year opens on March 11. Despite having played the second option to Baltimore star Mark Andrews, Likely has amassed 135 receptions for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns during his four years in the Charm City. The 6-4, 245-pounder blends a capable route-running skill set with strong contested-catch ability — especially when high-pointing the ball. For a player of his size, Likley shows above-average acceleration which often translates to notable yards-after-catch. Not only can he succeed while being deployed in open space in coverage, he can also be used on designed throws to the flat as an H-back.

Patriots Tight Ends Have Solid Leadership from Hunter Henry

While his scouting report alone appears to make him a solid fit with the Patriots, Likely’s New England ties may put Foxborough atop his list of preferred destinations. Born and raised in the home of Harvard University, he became a player at the high school level. He attended Malden High School for transferring to Everett High School for his senior year. This was where he was able to show off his unique skill set and ability. He recorded 59 receptions for 917 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.

For the Patriots, adding a player with Likely’s attributes should be an offseason priority — especially at tight end. Multiple tight end sets have almost been an essential element of the New England Pats’ offense under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Although New England’s tight ends positional group is in good hands with team captain Hunter Henry at the helm, the impending free agency of TE2 Austin Hooper — coupled with the fact that Henry is on the unfortunate side of 30 years of age — could force the Patriots' hand to see a long-term option tight-endage option.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Henry has been the embodiment of stability when it comes to Patriots football. He appeared in all 21 games (regular-season and postseason combined) and finished the season with 69 receptions for 880 yards and eight touchdowns. Still, Henry will turn 32 in December, leading some to believe whether he could be headed for the cutting room floor — a move which would provide New England with a $9.25 million cap savings. In spite of the seemingly tempting financial gain, Henry is not expected to part ways with the Patriots in 2026.

Conversely, Likely could opt to become Henry’s heir apparent by replacing veteran Austin Hooper — who is also headed for unrestricted free agency this offseason. In addition to his much-improved blocking skills, Hooper also proved himself to be a solid receiving option, finishing the year with 24 catches for 287 yards and two touchdowns in his 20 games. New England also has first-year prospects C.J. Dippre and Marshall Lang on their roster heading into the upcoming season.

Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan projects New England to be $42.6 million under the cap for the upcoming season. Benzan, using the median of $303.45 million for his calculations, puts the Pats in the top-10 for the next league year. New England may not be working with the same [or better] monetary windfall as last offseason, the club should have little to no difficulty in retaining the quality of its roster, while adding additional talent.

In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly hit the ground running as they look to defend their conference title.

