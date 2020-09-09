What Jalen Ramsey's Contract Extension Means for Stephon Gilmore, Patriots

On Wednesday, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a massive five-year, $105 million contract extension with $71.2 million in guarantees, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ramsey's new extension makes him the first defensive back in NFL history to sign a deal worth $100+ million, and his guarantee figure is the highest ever given to a defensive back.

While this extension happened on the West Coast, the new deal for Ramsey impacts the New England Patriots across the country in a big way.