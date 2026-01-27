Report: Bill Belichick Shockingly Snubbed From Pro Football Hall of Fame on First Ballot

Bill Belichick will stunningly have to wait in line before being enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach has not been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot.

“In voting earlier this month, Belichick fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility,” the duo wrote for ESPN.com on Tuesday. “Belichick received a call from a Hall representative last Friday afternoon with the news that he won't be inducted into the Hall in Canton, Ohio, this summer.”

A stunner from @DVNJr and me: Bill Belichick is not a first ballot Hall of Famer. He didn't get elected this year. The 8-time champion failed to 40 out of the 50 votes required for induction.https://t.co/JS6a9sTttt — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) January 27, 2026

“Six Super Bowls isn't enough?” Belichick reportedly asked an associate, per Wickersham and Van Natta Jr.—who added that he also asked another, "What does a guy have to do?”

Belichick, 73, coached the Patriots for 24 seasons from 2000 to '23, amassing a record of 333-178 while leading his team to 10 Super Bowls, winning six. He and the organization parted ways in 2024 and he currently serves as the head coach at the University of North Carolina.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

