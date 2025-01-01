Peter Schrager Offers New Year's Resolution for Jets Straight Out of 'The Departed'
The Good Morning Football crew got into the spirit of the day on Wednesday by offering New Year's resolutions for various NFL teams to consider. Peter Schrager dialed one of many necessary for the middling New York Jets. And not a particularly difficult one, like figuring out how the heck Aaron Rodgers either does or does not fit into future plans. He wants to start small.
No more leaks.
"Figure it out," Schrager said. "No more leaks. There should be no more media leaks out of that building. It is a problem. It has been a problem for years. Find the rat. Get 'em out. Find the mole. Get 'em out."
Schrager's GMFB co-host Kyle Brandt joked off camera that a team based in New Jersey should be well-suited to dealing with a rat.
This is a well-intentioned and smart piece of advice for a franchise that has been a sieve when it comes to the general public knowing every single bit of business that's taking place behind closed doors. Rodgers has been on this train, saying that it will be easier to win once reporters' pipeline to spicy and downright embarrassing stories dries up. His comments came on the heels of the most comprehensive dossier of team information was complied in a spectacular piece by The Athletic that was chockfull of nuggets from an unorthodox front office.
Whether the organization can clean things up remains to be seen because, as we all know too well, a lot of New Year's resolutions don't stick. And some never even make it off the ground.