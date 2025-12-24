Philip Rivers Mic’d Up for Colts on ‘MNF’ Is the Best Thing You’ll See All Day
The Colts couldn’t pull out the win against the 49ers on Monday Night Football, but the return of 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers is the gift that keeps on giving.
Indianapolis fell to San Francisco by three scores, shrinking its playoff probablility to a mere 3% according to Next Gen Stats. Rivers went 23-for-35 passing with 277 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his second start since the shocking return. Although that wasn’t enough for a victory, it’s still an impressive accomplishment for the 44-year-old QB who was at home a month ago.
Rivers’s return has brought his lovable personality back into the limelight, highlighted Monday by his fired-up reaction to an opening-drive touchdown and the laughs he gave ESPN’s Troy Aikman when he was forced to scramble out of the pocket.
Luckily for football fans, the veteran QB was mic’d up for the action against the 49ers for all to enjoy in a new video posted by the Colts. Get ready for all the let’s stinkin’ go’s, heck yeah’s and dadgummit’s:
In a classy move, Rivers was also seen tracking down 49ers linebacker Dee Winters to congratulate him on a 74-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter to blow up San Francisco’s lead to three touchdowns.
In two games back, Rivers has 397 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 66.1% of his passes. The Colts have dropped both of those games amid a five-game losing skid after a 8–2 start, which has shrunk their playoff odds to next to nothing. Rivers’s return has been a joy to watch in and of itself, though, and fans will have to enjoy what’s left of the legendary QB after his unexpected comeback.
The Colts finish their season against the Jaguars in Week 17 before a finale against the Texans.