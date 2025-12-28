A Very Angry Philip Rivers Went Off on Refs During Key Moment in Jaguars-Colts Game
The Philip Rivers comeback tour hasn’t been a disaster, but it also hasn’t led to any wins for the Colts.
When it was announced that Rivers would have less than a week to go straight from the couch to under center up against an NFL defense for the first time in five years, many football fans were worried about how things would work out.
Rivers himself has performed about as well as you could hope for given the circumstances, and even put the Colts in position to win a big game against the Seahawks before Seattle responded with a clutch drive of their own.
While Rivers’s arm is clearly limited, his attitude is not. Long known as one of the league’s most prolific trash talkers, Rivers went off on the referees on Sunday after they blew the whistle on a play when he believed he had gotten the snap off in time.
The Colts had rushed to the line to get the play off before the Jaguars could challenge the previous play. Rivers thought he had gotten the snap before the challenge flag came out, but the refs disagreed, and Rivers disagreed with them.
That’s the fire that made Rivers beloved by many and hated by others.
The Colts and Jaguars are tied in the fourth quarter at 17–17. With a road trip to Houston set for next week, this could be Rivers’s last best shot at adding another NFL win to his record.