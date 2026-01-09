Prime Video Makes Decision on Lead NFL Play-By-Play Voice for 2026
Al Michaels will be behind the microphone for Saturday night's Packers-Bears playoff tilt, and there's been some speculation that it could be the end of an era as the broadcasting legend approaches the end of his career.
That will not be the case, though, as Prime Video has announced its intention to bring the 82-year-old back in 2026. Richard Deitsch of Sports Business Journal was first to report.
“First of all, I feel great,” Michaels told Deitsch. “Everyone at Amazon has been fantastic and I love working with this group. I’ve been looking at this year one year at a time and as long as I feel I’m at the top of my game, I’d like to continue.”
The venerable voice shared his desire to keep it going while appearing on Jimmy Traina's podcast last month.
Michaels has served as the lead play-by-play voice for Prime Video's Thursday Night Football package since it began in 2022. He and partner Kirk Herbstreit have established a chemistry that will continue to evolve for at least one more year.