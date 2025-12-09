Former NFL First-Round Pick Says He Played 'Completely' Drunk In Eight Games In 2011
Quentin Jammer, the No. 5 pick in the 2002 NFL draft, played 12 years in the NFL before retiring after the 2013 season. Twelve of those years were with the then-San Diego Chargers.
The former cornerback made a shocking revelation Monday night about one of those seasons with the Chargers when he stated on social media that he played drunk in at least half of his games in 2011.
"True story……. In 2011 I played completely s--- faced drunk in at least 8 games," Jammer tweeted.
Jammer started 15 games in 2011 for a Chargers team that went 8-8 under head coach Norv Turner. Jammer previously told NFL.com that he was going through a divorce that year, which led to his drinking.
"It's hard playing football when so much is on your mind," he said of his personal situation.
Jammer didn't shy away from fans who responded to his tweet.
Jammer played 11 seasons with the Chargers before finishing his career after one year with the Broncos. He played his college football at Texas.