Quinn Ewers’s Creepy Hunting-Style Draft Room Had NFL Fans Making the Same Joke
Quinn Ewers's NFL draft room is a little eerier than most.
As Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft got underway on Friday night, the former Longhorns quarterback was seen sitting on a couch in a room full of the taxidermized heads of various animals. And there were a lot of them, from stags to goats to pretty much anything that had four legs, a coat of fur, and lived in the wild.
Uncanny, startling, a grotesque flex—whatever you want to call it, it was certainly a sight to behold.
Ewers started his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas, where he helped the Longhorns make the College Football Playoff in 2024. He threw for a career-high 31 touchdowns against 12 interceptions last season, though he's still considered one of the weaker prospects in this year's quarterback class and is widely projected to be a Day 2 or 3 pick.
And so, the waiting game begins. At least Ewers has, er, dead animals keeping him company.
