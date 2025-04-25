SI

Quinn Ewers’s Creepy Hunting-Style Draft Room Had NFL Fans Making the Same Joke

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @BillyM_91
In this story:

Quinn Ewers's NFL draft room is a little eerier than most.

As Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft got underway on Friday night, the former Longhorns quarterback was seen sitting on a couch in a room full of the taxidermized heads of various animals. And there were a lot of them, from stags to goats to pretty much anything that had four legs, a coat of fur, and lived in the wild.

Uncanny, startling, a grotesque flex—whatever you want to call it, it was certainly a sight to behold.

Ewers started his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas, where he helped the Longhorns make the College Football Playoff in 2024. He threw for a career-high 31 touchdowns against 12 interceptions last season, though he's still considered one of the weaker prospects in this year's quarterback class and is widely projected to be a Day 2 or 3 pick.

And so, the waiting game begins. At least Ewers has, er, dead animals keeping him company.

Fans made lots of hunting jokes about Ewers's draft night setup:

More NFL Draft on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL