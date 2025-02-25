SI

Rachaad White’s Attorneys Reveal FBI Is Looking Into Extortion Attempt on Bucs RB

White's attorneys announced the FBI is looking into an extortion attempt on the Buccaneers running back.

Liam McKeone

Rachaad White rushed for 613 yards in 2024
Rachaad White rushed for 613 yards in 2024 / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, two Tampa Bay-based attorneys released statements announcing the FBI and other authorities were looking into an extortion attempt on Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White.

Via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, White's representation, Michelle Gervais and TJ Grimaldi, announced the running back and his family had been victims of "illegal and defamatory threats and demands."

"The FBI and other appropriate authorities are currently looking into an extortion attempt against Rachaad White," the statement read. "Illegal and defamatory threats and demands against Rachaad and his family will be met with zero tolerance. We will continue to exercise all legal avenues to protect Rachaad’s rights as a victim of extortion."

ESPN Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine confirmed White is dealing with "what was described" as an extortion attempt. No other information surrounding the situation has been made public at this time.

White, 26, was selected by Tampa Bay in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. He's accumulated 2,084 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns for the franchise in his first three seasons. White is entering the final year of his contract in 2025 and is slated to make $3.2 million.

Liam McKeone
Liam McKeone

