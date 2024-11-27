Raiders' Antonio Pierce Makes Harsh Statement About His Own Team Before Facing Chiefs
If you're a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders, it's one thing to hear that your team is the worst in football from fans of other teams or pundits.
It's quite another to hear it from your own coach. However, that's exactly what happened Wednesday as Raiders coach Antonio Pierce met with reporters ahead of his team's battle with the Kansas City Chiefs Friday.
"Let's call a spade a spade. Best team in football against the worst team in football. Let's change the narrative," Pierce said. "Let's go out there and let's make it a dogfight. Let's make it ugly... it's Black Friday. Let's create a little chaos."
There are a number of ways to interpret Pierce's comment here. One is the literal way: the Chiefs are tied for the best winning percentage in the NFL at 10–1, and Las Vegas is tied for the worst at 2–9. Another is in a figurative sense: Pierce was merely nodding at the public's perception of Kansas City and the Raiders.
Still, these are not the most encouraging words to hear out of your head coach's mouth, and it will be up to Las Vegas to prove Pierce wrong in what remains a celebrated NFL rivalry.