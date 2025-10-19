Raiders’ Dreadful Season Hits New Low With Benching of Geno Smith
Geno Smith had another horrible showing on Sunday as the 2025 Raiders hit a new low.
Las Vegas was blown out by the Chiefs in Week 7 in a 31-0 loss. Things got so bad that Kansas City took quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of the game late in the third quarter after a dominant performance. Smith also didn't finish the game, but for a completely different reason. The Raiders benched him in favor of Kenny Pickett late in the contest.
Smith finished the day 10-of-16 for 67 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. It marked the fourth week in a row the veteran quarterback was a huge weakness for the team and his numbers on the season are brutal.
Through seven games, Smith has completed 133-of-202 passes (65.8%) for 1,417 yards, with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His passer rating is a woeful 77.1.
The Raiders acquired Smith in a trade with the Seahawks, sending the 92nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft to Seattle for the veteran signal-caller. They then inked him to a two-year, $75 million contract extension that included $66 million in guaranteed money. Those are both moves Las Vegas has to regret right now. Smith was a two-time Pro Bowler for the Seahawks, but he has looked nothing like that player since moving to Sin City.
The Raiders have fallen to 2-5, and their only win in the last five weeks has come over an awful Titans team.
It might be time to make changes in Las Vegas, regardless of Smith's contract. Pickett may not be much better, but he might spark something. As things stand, the Raiders are going nowhere with Smith at the helm of their offense.