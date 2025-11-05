Raiders' Geno Smith Had Classy Parting Message for Jakobi Meyers After Trade to Jaguars
The Raiders dealt Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, a move that capped some drama between the wide receiver and the front office stemming from a trade request in August.
But even with that drama, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the wideout and his now-former teammates, specifically quarterback Geno Smith and newly minted team WR Tyler Lockett.
Speaking after the trade was made public, Smith issued a kind and classy parting message for Meyers, who he wished well moving forward.
"Hardworking guy. Extremely hardworking. Very talented player. A guy who knows the game in and out, man. He understands the game, and he was a valuable asset for us on the offense. I wish him the best in the future and hope he gets everything he deserves," Smith said. "Just as a friend, just want him to be happy. More than anything, want him to be happy. So wishing him the best, and we gotta move forward."
Watch that below:
Veteran receiver Tyler Lockett, who only got to Vegas last week, said similarly.
"Definitely wish him the best as he goes out there with Jacksonville," Lockett said. "Here, just keep trying to fall in line and do my part to help this team."
Without Meyers, Lockett and Tre Tucker will lead the 2-6 team's receiving corps. Their first game post-trade will come Thursday, when they travel to play Denver at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Jakobi Meyers trade timeline
Meyers, who has been with the Raiders since the 2023 season, initially requested a trade back in August after the two parties were unable to agree on a contract extension. He is currently playing on the final year of the three-year deal he signed in March 2023. At the time of the request, the Raiders said they had no plans to trade him.
But ahead of the trade deadline, Meyers reiterated that he was still interested in moving on from the team.
"Oh, for sure," he said at the end of October, asked if his request still held. "But I'm a professional at the end of the day. I'm just trying to play good football."
Now, his wish has come true. Meyers will join the Jags, who are doing surprisingly well under first-year head coach Liam Coen, and will help bolster a receiver room led by Brian Thomas Jr. and an injured Travis Hunter.