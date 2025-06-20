One Area of Focus for the Raiders' Future
The Las Vegas Raiders fixed many of their most significant needs this offseason, but they will soon have other needs to address. Trevor Sikkema believes the Raiders must find their "true alpha WR1" next offseason.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is in the final season of his contract with the Raiders. As of now, there is no guarantee that he will return next season.
"Tight end Brock Bowers was sensational as a rookie, earning an 88.4 PFF receiving grade, the third-best mark at his position. But it’s an entirely new outlook for the Raiders, from the front office to the coaching staff, in particular with Chip Kelly now as offensive coordinator," Sikkema said.
"That’s not to say Kelly is about to put Bowers on the back burner, but this year's wide receiver room of Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and rookies Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton could have the team looking to add a WR1 next offseason."
Following Organized Team Activities, Kelly raved about the talent he has in Bowers. After a spectacular rookie season, Bowers returns to solidify his spot among the league's best.
“When he came in here, he was as advertised, and unbelievable work ethic, unbelievable attention to detail. All the things you're looking for in a player, along with just a unique skill set, to have a guy that big and that athletic and moves in that way is kind of special. So, we're really excited about what he can bring for us," Kelly said.
Still, Kelly made it known that the Raiders have other talented tight ends on the roster, too, and that he plans to use all the talent he has to their fullest capabilities. The Raiders have a much deeper group of skill position players than they had last season. Kelly will know how to utilize them effectively.
"I think Mike [Mayer] has been outstanding since I've been here. And for all of us, we came in kind of tabula rasa, we're a blank slate. I mean, we watch film of all the players just to kind of get an understanding of what they did, but didn't make any decisions on anything until you see him here," Kelly said.
"And Mike's been fantastic since day one of the offseason program when we started early in April there, and in what he did just in the weight room, what he's done in the meeting room, and then what we did in phase two, and then what he's continued to do here. So, really, really excited about him."
