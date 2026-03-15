The Raiders Have Established Their Stance with Wide Receiver Room

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten off to a strong start in free agency. Although a nearly completely new coaching staff and several new pieces naturally create many unknowns for Las Vegas, there are some answers that starting to roll that reveal just what the Raiders have in mind roster wise.

The Raiders' offseason has already helped them improve on paper. They must continue to add pieces and put it altogether on the field.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Serviceable Additions

The Raiders addressed their offensive and defensive lines and group of linebackers with big, but logical signings in free agency. Las Vegas also addressed their group of wide receivers with the additions of Jalen Nailor and Dareke Young. Both receivers confirm one thing for the Raiders.

Nailor and Young both add to a bare group of wide receivers, but technically, Las Vegas could use more help. Still, their two signings and the fact that the unit could use more help confirm that the Raiders plan on using various pass catchers to help Fernando Mendoza succeed.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Raiders' receivers have gradually gotten worse after trading their top receiver each of the past two seasons. Trading Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, respectively, has left the Raiders' group of receivers in need of significant help, but a different kind of help than Adams and Meyers provided.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained how he plans on addressing the Raiders' group of wide receivers. Spytek noted that he plans on having several talented receivers carry the load, instead of a primary, lead receiver, creating most of the production.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dareke Young (83) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I trust Jack Bech the football player. Where he aligns, we're going to move people over the place. I think you guys saw how Klint [Kubiak] used JSN [Jaxson Smith-Njigba]. They're going to move him all over the place. We're not going to be an offense where we just stick a guy and he's the number one guy on the outside,” Spytek said.

“I also don't think there's many of those guys walking around on the face of the earth like you're talking about, the true X's. So, if you're lucky enough to get one of them, you hold on to them for dear life. And if you don't, then you make it work with what you've got."

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Raiders look like they are building a roster that can distribute the ball around and move the ball down the field using several different players. Moving forward, it will likely be more difficult for opposing defenses to zero in on one or two players from the Raiders' offense.

The additions of Nailor and Young add two competent pass catchers to a group that already has Tre Tucker, and Jack Bech. Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are not receivers, but pass catchers, nonetheless. Las Vegas will be an offense that can attack in multiple ways with multiple playmakers.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, neither Nailor nor Young has produced enough to be considered a true No. 1 receiver. This confirms the Raiders will handle the position with several options rather than primarily one receiver.