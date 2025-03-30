Raiders Must Again Decide on NFL's Top FAs in 2026
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to create a consistent and cohesive offensive line over the past two seasons. The unit has suffered several injuries, departures, and multiple position coaches over that time, leading to mixed results from the OL and other units on the team.
The Raiders had a productive draft haul last offseason, in which they found what appears to be two starting offensive linemen in Jackson Powers-Johnson and D.J. Glaze. However, they will need to continue adding to the unit, as they are thin at the unit and because of what is to come.
Las Vegas currently has four players set to become free agents next offseason. Once the Raiders and Geno Smith iron things out, that number will go down to three. Next offseason, the Raiders still have several decisions regarding some of the team's best players.
Pro Football Network took an early look at the top 100 free agents in the National Football League set to hit the market next offseason. The Raiders' record over the past two seasons could mislead some into thinking they lack talent, but that could not be further from the truth.
PFN ranked Parham as the 91st-best free agent available next offseason. The veteran offensive lineman has quietly been one of the more dependable players for the Raiders. He is versatile and can play multiple positions, making him extremely valuable to the Raiders' roster.
"Dylan Parham was thrown into the fire early, becoming a Day 1 starter for the Raiders after being drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft. He missed two games in the middle of the 2024 season due to injury and then lost his starting spot," PFN said.
"He eventually regained it, but that leaves some questions heading into his fourth season. Parham allowed seven sacks and 36 pressures with a 6.6% pressure rate on the year. At 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, Parham is on the lighter side as a lineman, which could be a pro or con depending on who you ask."
The Raiders are building a roster that can be competitive for many years to come. However, Las Vegas must also properly value the players on their roster set to hit free agency, which it appears they did this offseason.
