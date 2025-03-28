How the Raiders' Moves on Defense Equal an Improved Team
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with questions about how many talented agents they would retain this offseason. Although the Raiders finished the season with a 4-13 record, they lost one of the best linebackers and safeties in the entire league.
Losing that many players from the same unit is never a recipe for success, and the Raiders must figure out how to navigate the rest of the offseason. With the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Raiders could land a player who can immediately contribute to the team this upcoming season.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus analyzed every team's offseason moves and whether or not they have improved. Valentine believes the Raiders retaining Malcolm Koonce and extending defensive end Maxx Crosby solidifies their defensive line, while other areas still have questions.
"Re-signing Malcolm Koonce, who missed all of the 2024 season, while also extending Maxx Crosby to a monster deal, keeps the defensive line as a strong point of the roster, and Jeremy Chinn will go some way to replacing the loss of Moehrig. Although, without [Nate] Hobbs, [Tre'von] Moehrig, and Robert Spillane, the defense is a little worse off. But the Raiders have a top-10 pick in the 2025 draft, so there’s a chance they could add another day-one contributor," Valentine said.
The Raiders may deserve a positive outlook on their offseason signings. However, anything could go wrong. Las Vegas has struggled over the past two seasons when things do not go according to plan. The new-look Raiders front office aims to change the narrative surrounding the team.
Las Vegas has plenty of work to do over this offseason to revamp a roster that has just as questions than answers. The Raiders play in one of the most talented divisions in the NFL and must continue improving if they want to have a shot at the playoffs next season.
After several moves this offseason, the Raiders' front office has displayed a keen feel for what the roster needs. They must continue to do what it takes to assemble a competitive roster next season. John Spytek will have his hands full in his first offseason.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.