Eric Stokes Speaks on Raiders’ Defense Ahead of Week 6 Return
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders were without a key piece last week, but it appears he will be making a return this Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans.
Cornerback Eric Stokes spoke from the locker room, and we were there for it all.
To watch Stoke's comments, view below.
For a transcript of Stoke's comments, read below.
Q: What is the balance between the pass-rush and coverage?
Stokes: Both work hand in hand. So a good pass rush make it easier for the corners, but then a great coverage on the backend make it easier for the rush and all that stuff. So it goes hand in hand. So we do our job on the back end and make the rush even easier.
Q:What can you guys do differently on the backend?
Stokes: Oh, just get communication down. Just get more matchier, just like little, smaller things that we can do on the back end. So I mean, just a lot of little things.
Q: What is it about getting the ball?
Stokes: Yeah, just get the ball. Like a lot of us be looking for a hit. Lot of us be looking for knockout shots instead of the ball and all that stuff. So it's just coming to into fruition. So like today it's like Thursdays is no turnover Thursday or turnover Thursday, since we have not had a turnover about the past two weeks, two, three weeks on defense on Thursday. So right now, there's been no turnover Thursday. So we're trying to flip that switch
Q: What was the point of view while on the sideline?
Stokes: It was a different outlook, just seeing how the game moves, just seeing how we play as a unit, seeing how everything goes along when you're not out there, and all this stuff, it slows down. Just makes you see, from a coaching standpoint, and what they see and all that stuff, instead of, like, where we see all this stuff, so it's just like a little different viewpoint.
Q: Thoughts on Cam Ward?
Stokes: Oh, man, tremendous talent. I mean, he went first overall for a reason, and all that stuff. But you get to see he's poised for a lot of little things. He can make any type of throw, really not a scrambler. But unless the thing is there, he can take off. He can show you what he got and all that stuff. But remind me up another little mobile wise like Caleb Williams, a gunslinger, will throw it, all this stuff. So you got to be aware. Like no matter where, he will throw it, he will throw at you. I mean, throw at your guy. So he could be on the other side of here. Throw all the way over there. He will still get you there. So impressive.
Q: Think there's a good chance you are out there Sunday?
Stokes: Oh, I feel like it should. I feel like it should. I have high hopes for it. So, yeah, let's keep that.
