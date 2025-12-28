One Player the Raiders Need to Bring Back Next Season

It has been a disappointing season for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL season. Most of the moves that the Raiders made going into this season have not worked out the way that they would have liked to. It has just been an uphill battle for most of the season, and it felt like it had gotten worse for the Raiders as the weeks ago by.

There was one move that the Raiders made coming into the season, which was a good one and could end up being the best move of the 2025 season.

That move was the signing of cornerback Eric Stokes. The Raiders liked what they saw in Stokes during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

The Raiders took the former first-round pick and made him their starting cornerback. And in a season that has seen little to nothing positive, Stokes has given this Raiders team something to build on going into the 2026 season. Now the problem becomes that the Raiders have to re-sign Stokes this offseason.

Raiders Cornerback Eric Stokes

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) celebrates during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Let's start with the obvious, physical attributes in terms of speed, length, and quickness. You talking about a corner, the physical attributes, that's what you're looking for," said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham about Stokes. "And then, I tried to get him to catch on the EPMD thing. I mean, he's strictly business. I mean, again, that's who he is. I mean, I can't joke with him during the stretch lines. I tried, I tried again yesterday, he wasn't having it. I said, okay, I'll just leave you alone."

"By week 17, I should learn. But he's about his business. I'm sure being on a new

team, he came in with a certain focus, you have to ask him, but he's strictly business. And he's risen to the occasion in terms of when they challenge him. So, it's been good to see him grow and get into this role where there's confidence. He's healthy. It's a good thing."

Eric Stokes, Las Vegas Raiders CB | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

"You've got to ask them, but I would assume any veteran can give him some insight. I mean, E [Eric Stokes] is willing to talk football. I mean, he might not be willing to joke with me, but he's willing to talk football. So, I mean, he's always talking about football, talking about the splits, talking about what the receivers do. And I'm sure those guys are just being sponges."

"But most veterans, when you got a good group of vets, they're willing to share the knowledge. I mean, it's a good thing for those young players, but you have to ask them exactly."

Las Vegas Raiders LB Devin White, CB Eric Stokes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Eric Stokes.