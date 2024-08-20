EXCLUSIVE: Las Vegas Raiders DE Janarius Robinson from the Locker Room
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are entering their fifth week of training camp and are preparing to host the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in the last exhibition of this season on Friday.
Silver and Black Coach Antonio Pierce has announced that Gardner Minshew is the team's starting quarterback, and the team is moving on.
None of the starts will play on Friday night.
DE Janarius Robinson took time in the locker room after the Raiders' loss to the Cowboys to discuss his thoughts on the state of the Raider Nation.
We have everything that he said for you, and you can watch it below:
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: After you watched the film and have now sat here after two games, can you discuss with us your thoughts on your offensive line? Obviously, no Kolton Miller, but I'm just curious about your thoughts on the development of your offensive line.
Coach Pierce: "I thought last night, the protection was pretty, pretty good. I mean, the quarterback was clean for most of the part, I think we gave up a sack. I think what you’re seeing with [Thayer] Munford and DJ [Glaze], you see two guys that's really battling and competing. Really appreciate the two veterans that we have there, [Andrus] Peat, [Cody] Whitehair, and Andre James has been a true anchor and just a veteran presence for us. But credit to James Cregg and Joe Philbin, they've done an outstanding job of just developing those guys. At times, it's not always perfect, especially when you get those younger guys in here, man, but the mentality isthere to finish, the strain, we're getting better and better each and every week, and you see some of our younger guys develop."
