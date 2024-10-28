Social Media Calls Out Liable Raiders Offense Yet Again
The Las Vegas Raiders fought hard to pull off an upset over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but it was the same problems that have continued to hold this team back -- particularly on offense -- that kept Las Vegas from doing so.
And social media had its thoughts.
The Raiders' defense was immediately bested by an elite Chiefs offense, as Kansas City took an early 7-0 lead. But Las Vegas answered on its responding possession with a combating touchdown, scored by none other than wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who had missed the Raiders' previous two contests with an ankle injury.
The momentum carried over into the next drive, as the Raiders stopped the Chiefs with a huge sack by edge rusher Tyree Wilson, who would force the visitors to punt.
As a response, the offense took a non-aggressive approach, running the ball on second-and-long, despite the ground game having been non-existent all game. The Raiders would ultimately have to give the Chiefs the ball back with just under a minute remaining before halftime.
The game really picked up in the second half, and Las Vegas continued to have opportunities to tie or take the lead.
It initially seemed as though the game took a complete turn when the Raiders' defense forced a Mahomes interception that would set up the offense in perfect scoring position. But the failures to execute in the red zone continued, and the offense ultimately came away with nothing.
After the Chiefs answered with a touchdown to make it a 7-point game again, Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew would fumble the ball, adding another turnover to his season total while giving the Chiefs an opportunity to make it a two-possession game.
Despite a late-game scoring drive, that fumble was what ultimately sealed the game for Kansas City.
The Raiders now sit at 2-6, and despite a valiant effort against the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions, it doesn't seem they have much going for them as they enter the month of November.
And Chiefs Kingdom will continue to troll Raider Nation.
Las Vegas takes its fourth straight loss and will continue to seek its third win when it takes on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road next week.
