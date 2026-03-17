Raiders' John Spytek Has Earned the Benefit of the Doubt

John Spytek was the third general manager the Las Vegas Raiders had hired since the 2022 season. Spytek's arrival confirmed how poorly things had gone before his arrival. The roster he was handed was even more confirmation of how bad things had been.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Tom Brady signs autographs before the 2026 NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Spytek's Ramp Up

The Raiders ' 2025 season did not go how anyone would have imagined. Even the most pessismistic preseason predictions could not have foreseen how quickly things went south. Likely more frustrating than anything, for Spytek, likely was the lack of use of the 2025 draft class.

Las Vegas ' 2025 draft class was Spytek's most hands on way of impacting the 2025 season, his first as a general manager. The draft class was largely left on the sideline under the direction of Pete Carroll and his coaching staff, until after the season was already lost.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yet once the likes of Caleb Rogers, Charles Grant, and Tonka Hemingway were allowed to contribute more, like their classmates Ashton Jeanty and Darien Porter, they all showed promise of what they could be. However, the group as a whole did not contribute as much as Spytek would have liked.

Regardless, the Raiders' first season under Spytek was a 3-14 campaign. However, that campaign has set Las Vegas up for a bright future, as they hold the No.1 pick in the draft and nine additional picks. With Fernando Mendoza likely on the way and nine additional players, the Raiders are trending up.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When Klint Kubiak was introduced as the Raiders' head coach, he explained that he will need to gain everyone's trust. The same goes for a first-time general manager, as Spytek was upon his arrival. Las Vegas' first season under Spytek was rocky, but most of it was not in his control.

The moves Spytek himself has made and tried to make have warranted confidence in the overall direction of the Raiders under his guidance. When things got out of hand with Christian Wilkins, Spytek handled it swiftly. He handled the Jakobi Meyers trade in a classy manner.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Spytek also nearly got two first-round draft picks for Maxx Crosby. In both the Meyers' trade and the Crosby trade, both players were put in a position to thrive individually and on a team basis. Meyers with Trevor Lawrence, Crosby with a stout Ravens defense, and one of the best teams in the league.

In his biggest moves as the Raiders' general manager, he has generally done right by the player and the organization. Most of his moves have been legitimate swings to improve the Raiders' roster quickly and responsibly. He has earned the benefit of the doubt in less than two seasons.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have made big moves so far in free agency, but they still have a long way to go. Las Vegas is nowhere near where they want to ultimately be, but based on his moves so far, it is fair to believe Spytek will get them there.