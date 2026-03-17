Inside the Raiders’ Projected QB Room for Next Season

It's no surprise which way the Las Vegas Raiders are leaning with the first overall pick. Since 2010, there have only ever been four draft classes that began without a quarterback being the first player off the board.

Fernando Mendoza is the only quarterback worth taking first overall, and even if the Raiders have other roster issues worth addressing, nothing is worth the cost of getting a potential franchise quarterback in the building. What does their quarterback room project to look like next season?

Projected QB Room

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Mendoza isn't on the Raiders roster yet, but I doubt John Spytek will trade the pick away, unless a team severely overpays. Overpay is a relative statement because nobody actually knows how good or bad Mendoza will play in the NFL.

His physical tools and skillset are alluring to the Raiders, but he will be one of the weaker quarterback prospects to be selected with the top pick. I think Klint Kubiak will be able to get a lot out of him; his longevity with the team will come down to his adapting to the NFL and evolving as his career progresses.

NFL Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell | Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Aidan O'Connell is actually the only quarterback on the Raiders roster at the moment. 2026 will be the last year he's on his rookie deal, and I don't see a reason why the Raiders wouldn't bring him back. He has starting experience thanks to his stint in 2023, and his lone start last season resulted in a win.

He had such a small sample size, but he played the best out of any of the three quarterbacks on the Raiders roster last season. He's an excellent backup quarterback to have in case Mendoza were to get injured in his rookie season.

Expect the Las Vegas Raiders to show interest in Kirk Cousins as they look for a veteran QB addition to help develop presumptive No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. pic.twitter.com/TFNo023SnY — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2026

It's been reported that the Raiders are looking to bring in a veteran quarterback so that Mendoza doesn't have to start right away. Out of all of the options available, I like Kirk Cousins because of his similarity in playstyle to Mendoza. Neither of them is incredibly mobile, but they both possess fierce competitiveness and rocket arm.

For a cheaper option, Joe Flacco has shown that he can step into any situation and make the most of it. He's one of the longest-tenured quarterbacks in the league, and as someone who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens defense, one of the best lessons he can teach Mendoza is when not to do too much.