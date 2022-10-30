Instant Reaction:  Raiders Embarrassed by the Saints

Here is my instant reaction from this game:

#1 The Las Vegas Raiders came into today's contest winners of two of their last three games. They looked lethargic, and while not all, many players look apathetic. That is unacceptable.

Josh McDaniels has to send a very loud and clear message to this team, this week. The Raiders never crossed midfield until the last drive of the game, when it was essentially over.

It was the first time in the last 123 games that the Raiders have been shut out.

#2 The offensive line was terrible today. They haven't been terrible as of late, but today they were really bad. Penalties, mistakes, and failures, and they let the Saints' defense use their quarterback, Derek Carr as a punching bag. They (OL) all failed today.

#3 The Raiders' defense has been bad all year. Today, other than Divine Deablo, and Maxx Crosby, this defense would not have enough evidence to convict them of being an NFL-caliber squad in a court of law.

It is time to sit some people. Chandler Jones has to give up some reps to young players, and where are Sam Webb, and Luke Masterson?

#4 Daniel Carlson entered today's tilt leading the National Football League with a 39-consecutive field goal streak. The Raiders were so bad, that he didn't even get a chance to try to kick a field goal.

The Raiders travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.