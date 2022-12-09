Instant Reaction:  Las Vegas Raiders Beat Themselves

INGLEWOOD, Calif.--The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 5-8 tonight with a brutal loss to a team that saw their quarterback Baker Mayfield barely unpack his suitcase.

In a 17-16 loss, the fourth time the Raiders have surrendered a double-digit lead this season, they did not lose to the lowly Los Angeles Rams (4-9); they beat themselves.

No. 1--Josh McDaniels: I know that he is not the most loved member of Raider Nation right now. He is the head man, and the success or failure of the team rests on his shoulders. He doesn't execute the plays; he calls them. Do I think he should be more aggressive? Yes, I do. But, I also respect him when asked for detailed answers to what and why he did things and not shirking tough questions.

No. 2--Josh Jacobs is a beast: he ran 27 times for 99 yards. Additionally, he caught two passes. In a disappointing loss, don't blame Jacobs.

No.3--Unforced Errors; the Raiders are not good enough to beat other teams and subsequently beat themselves. Those errors, while part of the fabric of the history of the franchise, are unacceptable. Simply stated: stupid penalties.

No. 4--Wide receiver Davante Adams had an off night with only three catches, but still had 71 yards. Even when the team is terrible, he rises to the top.

The Raiders return to action back home at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022, when they host the New England Patriots. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.