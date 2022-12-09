Skip to main content

Instant Reaction:  Las Vegas Raiders Beat Themselves

In their fourth heartbreaking and embarrassing loss of the season in which they surrendered a double-digit lead, the Las Vegas Raiders need only to blame themselves.

INGLEWOOD, Calif.--The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 5-8 tonight with a brutal loss to a team that saw their quarterback Baker Mayfield barely unpack his suitcase.  

In a 17-16 loss, the fourth time the Raiders have surrendered a double-digit lead this season, they did not lose to the lowly Los Angeles Rams (4-9); they beat themselves.

No. 1--Josh McDaniels: I know that he is not the most loved member of Raider Nation right now. He is the head man, and the success or failure of the team rests on his shoulders. He doesn't execute the plays; he calls them. Do I think he should be more aggressive? Yes, I do. But, I also respect him when asked for detailed answers to what and why he did things and not shirking tough questions.

No. 2--Josh Jacobs is a beast: he ran 27 times for 99 yards.  Additionally, he caught two passes. In a disappointing loss, don't blame Jacobs.

No.3--Unforced Errors; the Raiders are not good enough to beat other teams and subsequently beat themselves. Those errors, while part of the fabric of the history of the franchise, are unacceptable. Simply stated:  stupid penalties.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No. 4--Wide receiver Davante Adams had an off night with only three catches, but still had 71 yards. Even when the team is terrible, he rises to the top.

The Raiders return to action back home at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022, when they host the New England Patriots. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Baker Mayfield vs Raiders
Game Day

Raider Collapse in Surrendering Fourth Double-Digit Lead

By Tom LaMarre and Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19429870_168390101_lowres
Game Day

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Game Updates

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. and Darin Alexander Baydoun
USATSI_19376463_168390101_lowres
News

Week 14: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

By Jairo Alvarado
Raiders Rams Fans at SOFI
Silver & Black

Raiders Will Have Strong Support in L.A. vs. Rams

By Tom LaMarre
USATSI_19476064_168390101_lowres (3)
News

Josh McDaniels on Preparing Amidst Short Week

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19332945_168390101_lowres
News

Week 14: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19429870_168390101_lowres
News

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19565705_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Previewing Week 14 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

By Aidan Champion