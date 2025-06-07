Will Raiders Make a Trade Before 2025 Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders have made great moves this offseason that have put them in a prime position to win a lot more games next season than they did in 2025. The Raiders came into the offseason with a plan to put all the right pieces together to create a new culture with the belief and a strategy to have much success next season and going forward for the franchise that needs it.
The Raiders made the move to bring in the veteran head coach Pete Carroll this offseason. And minority owner Tom Brady brought in new general manager John Spytek, who is well respected around the league and knows how to find the right talent for his team and the ones that are going to help the Raiders win. Carroll and Spytek have shown it all offseason long.
They addressed the most important position on any football team. They went out and traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Giving the Raiders a new quarterback who is a proven leader and winner, and who turned his career around with Carroll when they were in Seattle together. None, the Raiders have a top 10 quarterback in the NFL and will look to do special teams with him under center.
The Silver and Black made a lot of moves that just made sense for the team and set them up well for next season and in the future. Now they will have to go out there and win games on Sunday. But before we get there can the team make a trade for another player before the season starts?
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about what a trade before the season would look like for the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think there is a good chance that the Raiders make a trade," said Carpenter. "I am not predicting one, but I can see three positions where a trade makes a ton of sense. Where can I see a star or a depth guy? It depends on the age of the player and how good the player is."
"And I can see one potential blockbuster. I could see, does not mean it is probable, but I can absolutely see it."
