Raiders Defense is in Good Hands Beyond 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to rebound from a disappointing season last year. Nothing in 2024 went the Raiders' way, and when it went bad, they could not do anything to make it go better.
But now, as they look forward to 2025, there is a lot of new hope that the Silver and Black will have a much better season in 2025 than they have had in some time.
The Raiders made a lot of good moves this offseason that involved the coaching staff and players. The Raiders are bringing players in that will best fit the new culture that the new regime is trying to build here in Las Vegas. They also want the players who best help the team be better and give them the best chance to win games starting next season.
One thing that is flying under the radar for the Raiders is their ability to keep two key coaches on the defensive side of the ball. The franchise was able to keep defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive line coach Rob Leonard. These two have been a huge reason why the Raiders' defense has gotten better over the last few seasons.
Graham has a lot of interest from other teams to be a head coach and to be the defensive coordinator for other teams. Leonard was also interested in becoming a defensive coordinator for teams that were looking for one. But the Raiders were able to bring both of them back, and that was a huge step in getting things going next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how the Raiders defense is in good hands on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"If Patrick Graham gets a head coaching job, I know that Rob Leonard is going to probably be his choice for DC. Robbie should be a DC right now," said Carpenter. "It flabbergasts me that Patrick Graham is not a head coach, and it blows my mind that Robbie Leonard is not a DC."
"If I was Jacksonville this year, I would of hired Robbie Leonard as my DC, knowing if Liam Coen fails, I am promoting Rob Leonard. ... I am going to make this prediction right now, Robbie is going to be a DC and I will make another one he is going to be a good one."
