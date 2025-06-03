A lot to Like About Raiders QB Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new starter under center next season.
The Silver and Black traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith over the offseason, and he is expected to be the starter in 2025. The Raiders are looking to create stability at the quarterback position and have a veteran leader who can take over the offense and knows how to make it successful.
Smith is coming to Las Vegas from the Seattle Seahawks and will reunite with head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll and Smith were together in Seattle, and Carroll helped Smith turn his career around. Now, Smith will come into the Raiders looking to have more success with Carroll and get the Raiders back to winning a lot of games.
Smith has shown that we can play the position well and that he can lead a team to new heights and be a good quarterback. Smith will need to build chemistry with his new teammates and learn the new offensive playbook from offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, but Smith is the right man for the job. The
Raiders have been missing the quarterback position for a couple of seasons and now they have a good one that can come in and get them where they are turning to get to.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant discuss that there are a lot of things to like about Smith on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"Let us talk about Geno [Smith]. I love the guy. I have loved him. I think it was a great move by the Raiders," said Carpenter. I like him personally. I like him professionally. There is nothing about Geno Smith that I do not like. He is a very good quarterback and an exceptional leader. And when you watch practice, when he is in there running it, it was just efficient."
"I know it is OTAs but the Raiders offense last year never looked that good in OTAs. I saw it in the six years that I have covered the team."
"His [Smith] passes were crisp, but more than anything, I think Chip [Kelly] might have alluded to this, accurate, accurate," said Trezevant. "The man was on the money. Whether it was a five year pass or a ten, it was on the money. Geno looks good."
